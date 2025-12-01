Trump Sure Seems Stressed Republicans Are at Risk of Losing House Seat

“We have to win this seat. We’ve gotten you the largest tax cuts in history, and the new bill—the Great Big Beautiful Bill—kicks in, as you know, on January 1. It hasn’t even kicked in yet,” Trump told a Van Epps rally while on House Leader Mike Johnson’s speaker phone. “Number one, [Behn] hates Christianity, number two, she hates country music. How the hell can you elect a person like that? … It’s a big vote, and it’s gonna show something. It’s gonna show that the Republican Party is stronger than it’s ever been.”

The president also noted that he’d be doing a telerally for Van Epps on Monday night.

"She hates Christianity" -- Trump rants on Mike Johnson's phone at a Van Epps rally pic.twitter.com/VD1gxNvDed — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 1, 2025

The narrative that Behn “hates Christianity” is one of many falsities that the GOP has pushed in a race where more than $3.3 million has been spent against her. Behn has mentioned that she disapproves of religions being “at the core of everything we do in the legislature” but has never said anything close to what Trump claimed.