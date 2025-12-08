MTG Flips Out After 60 Minutes Calls Out Her Blatant Hypocrisy

“It’s the most toxic political culture, and it’s not helping the American people,” Greene began, before Stahl jumped in.

“But you contributed to that. You, you, you were out there pounding and insulting people,” Stahl said. Greene avoided taking responsibility, becoming her own combative self and calling Stahl toxic and accusatory.

“You’re accusing me, but we don’t have to accuse one other,” Greene said with a big grin. Stahl replied that she wanted Greene to respond to her own record, but the congresswoman wouldn’t own up and instead kept claiming that Stahl’s accusations were part of the problem.