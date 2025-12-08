MTG Flips Out After 60 Minutes Calls Out Her Blatant Hypocrisy
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t want to hear the truth about her own actions before she distanced herself from President Trump.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene still isn’t willing to admit her contributions to the toxicity in American politics.
The one-time MAGA loyalist who has become critical of President Trump in recent months was interviewed by Lesley Stahl on 60 Minutes Sunday. When Greene started speaking about how toxic the political culture in Washington is, Stahl pointed out her past.
“It’s the most toxic political culture, and it’s not helping the American people,” Greene began, before Stahl jumped in.
“But you contributed to that. You, you, you were out there pounding and insulting people,” Stahl said. Greene avoided taking responsibility, becoming her own combative self and calling Stahl toxic and accusatory.
“You’re accusing me, but we don’t have to accuse one other,” Greene said with a big grin. Stahl replied that she wanted Greene to respond to her own record, but the congresswoman wouldn’t own up and instead kept claiming that Stahl’s accusations were part of the problem.
After President Trump and other top Republicans reportedly objected to her running for Senate,Greene has seemingly turned on her own party, calling out Republicans and Donald Trump on everything from the Epstein files to Israel’s genocide in Gaza. In her announcement that she will resign from Congress next year, Greene blasted the president, saying she would not be a “battered wife.” He responded with his usual insults.
But Sunday’s interview shows that while Greene may be on the outs with MAGA, her reactionary politics and toxicity haven’t changed. Greene was clearly using 60 Minutes to establish her far-right credentials by using Stahl as a “liberal media” foil. Whatever is next for Greene, she’s not moving an inch from the right wing.