Mike Johnson’s Health Care Deal Crumbles Just in Time for Max Chaos

There are just 17 days left on the clock before the premium subsidies expire altogether. They assist individuals making upwards of 400 percent of the federal poverty level. Without them, health insurance premiums for more than 20 million Americans are expected to double.

But that 17-day deadline is effectively nil. Even if the House manages to pass a package, the Senate isn’t expected to follow suit.

What’s more, Monday is the final day for people to register for ACA open enrollment—something many may be hesitant to do if they’re not sure whether or not the premiums will expire, sending health care costs skyrocketing.