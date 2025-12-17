MAGA Freaks Out at Trump’s Chief of Staff Over Vanity Fair Interview

While members of Trumpworld leaped to Wiles’s defense, MAGA wasn’t quite as forgiving. Lara Logan, a discredited former CBS correspondent and prominent figure in far-right media, slammed Wiles’s apparent naïveté.

“It is too late in the game for this to be a defense. Anyone close to the President should know that Vanity Fair leads the way in the information war for Trump’s most powerful & despicable enemies,” she wrote on X.

“If you do not know this, you are not qualified to be in a junior role let alone a senior one,” Logan added.