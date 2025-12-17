MAGA Freaks Out at Trump’s Chief of Staff Over Vanity Fair Interview
MAGA isn’t accepting the Trump team’s defense of Susie Wiles.
MAGA isn’t buying White House chief of staff Susie Wiles’s excuses for humiliating Donald Trump’s team.
Wiles tried Tuesday to explain away revealing her unfiltered opinions about several Trumpworld figures in an interview with Vanity Fair. She claimed the article was a “disingenuously framed hit piece” that “disregarded” context to “paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative.”
While members of Trumpworld leaped to Wiles’s defense, MAGA wasn’t quite as forgiving. Lara Logan, a discredited former CBS correspondent and prominent figure in far-right media, slammed Wiles’s apparent naïveté.
“It is too late in the game for this to be a defense. Anyone close to the President should know that Vanity Fair leads the way in the information war for Trump’s most powerful & despicable enemies,” she wrote on X.
“If you do not know this, you are not qualified to be in a junior role let alone a senior one,” Logan added.
Joel Pollak, the opinion editor at the conservative tabloid California Post, also questioned Wiles’s decision to speak with Vanity Fair in the first place. “I don’t know why Republicans continue to give privileged access to mainstream media or center-left publications determined to destroy them,” he wrote on X, calling publications such as Vanity Fair and The New York Times “Democrat agenda-driven outlets.”
Mike Cernovich, a right-wing commentator with more than 1.4 million followers on X, accused Wiles of doing “glam interviews with Bolshevik media.”
In another post, Cernovich offered Wiles some advice: “You don’t have to do the media interview. You don’t have to talk to anyone. They will say, ‘We are going to write about you whether you cooperate or not.’ Who cares. Far worse than some hit piece (which don’t even work anymore) is hanging yourself with your own words.”