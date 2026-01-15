Karoline Leavitt Gets Hysterical After Simple Question on ICE
The White House press secretary crashed out after a reporter asked her about ICE and the killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis.
According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, anyone questioning her about ICE’s wanton killing of Renee Nicole Good—or any of their violent acts—is a biased radical leftist.
“Secretary Noem spoke to the media and she said, among other things, that [ICE agents] are ‘doing everything correctly,’” The Hill’s Niall Stanage said to Leavitt at her Thursday press conference. “Thirty-two people died in ICE custody last year, 170 U.S citizens were detained by ICE, and Renee Good was shot in the head and killed by an ICE agent. How does that equate to them doing everything correctly?”
“Why was Renee Good unfortunately and tragically killed?” Leavitt asked.
“You’re asking me my opinion? Because an ICE agent acted recklessly and killed her unjustifiably,” Stanage said.
“Oh, OK, so you’re a biased reporter with a left-wing opinion,” Leavitt replied, launching into her classic tangent to try to delegitimize the reporter rather than actually address the question—and the senseless killing the entire country saw on camera.
“What do you want me to do?” Stanage tried to ask.
“You’re a left-wing hack, you’re not a reporter, you’re posing in this room as a journalist, and it’s so clear by the premise of your question,” Leavitt said, wagging her finger. “You and the people in the media, who have such biases but fake like you’re a journalist—you shouldn’t even be sitting in that seat.... You’re a left-wing activist.”
“What was inaccurate with what I said?” Stanage asked while Leavitt went on.
“Do you have the numbers of how many American citizens were killed at the hands of illegal aliens who ICE is trying to remove from this country? I bet you don’t.… I bet you never even read about Laken Riley or Jocelyn Nungaray, or all of the innocent Americans who are killed at the hands of illegal aliens,” she said, referencing the same two murders the GOP has been talking about for over a year. “Shame on people like you in the media, who have a crooked view.”
Leavitt calling this man a hack—when the Trump administration has gone out of its way to fill its Cabinet and press corps with them—is beyond irony. More importantly, it appears that Leavitt and the general GOP plan to stick to their narrative of Good as some crazed Antifa activist who was trying to mow down ICE agents with her car. That could not be farther from the truth, and we know that. It is critical for leaders at every level to combat that rhetoric.
“[Press secretary Leavitt] can posture all she wants,” The New Republic’s Greg Sargent commented on X. “But asking how the following—tons of US citizens detained; many deaths in ICE custody; killing of Renee Good— square w/the claim that ICE is doing everything correctly is a perfectly legitimate question that she is plainly unable to answer.”