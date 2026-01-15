Skip Navigation
Malcolm Ferguson
/

Karoline Leavitt Gets Hysterical After Simple Question on ICE

The White House press secretary crashed out after a reporter asked her about ICE and the killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis.

Karoline Leavitt yells at the podium in the White House press briefing room.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, anyone questioning her about ICE’s wanton killing of Renee Nicole Good—or any of their violent acts—is a biased radical leftist.

“Secretary Noem spoke to the media and she said, among other things, that [ICE agents] are ‘doing everything correctly,’” The Hill’s Niall Stanage said to Leavitt at her Thursday press conference. “Thirty-two people died in ICE custody last year, 170 U.S citizens were detained by ICE, and Renee Good was shot in the head and killed by an ICE agent. How does that equate to them doing everything correctly?”

“Why was Renee Good unfortunately and tragically killed?” Leavitt asked.

“You’re asking me my opinion? Because an ICE agent acted recklessly and killed her unjustifiably,” Stanage said.

“Oh, OK, so you’re a biased reporter with a left-wing opinion,” Leavitt replied, launching into her classic tangent to try to delegitimize the reporter rather than actually address the question—and the senseless killing the entire country saw on camera.

“What do you want me to do?” Stanage tried to ask.

“You’re a left-wing hack, you’re not a reporter, you’re posing in this room as a journalist, and it’s so clear by the premise of your question,” Leavitt said, wagging her finger. “You and the people in the media, who have such biases but fake like you’re a journalist—you shouldn’t even be sitting in that seat.... You’re a left-wing activist.”

“What was inaccurate with what I said?” Stanage asked while Leavitt went on.

“Do you have the numbers of how many American citizens were killed at the hands of illegal aliens who ICE is trying to remove from this country? I bet you don’t.… I bet you never even read about Laken Riley or Jocelyn Nungaray, or all of the innocent Americans who are killed at the hands of illegal aliens,” she said, referencing the same two murders the GOP has been talking about for over a year. “Shame on people like you in the media, who have a crooked view.”

Leavitt calling this man a hack—when the Trump administration has gone out of its way to fill its Cabinet and press corps with them—is beyond irony. More importantly, it appears that Leavitt and the general GOP plan to stick to their narrative of Good as some crazed Antifa activist who was trying to mow down ICE agents with her car. That could not be farther from the truth, and we know that. It is critical for leaders at every level to combat that rhetoric.

“[Press secretary Leavitt] can posture all she wants,” The New Republic’s Greg Sargent commented on X. “But asking how the following—tons of US citizens detained; many deaths in ICE custody; killing of Renee Good— square w/the claim that ICE is doing everything correctly is a perfectly legitimate question that she is plainly unable to answer.”

Edith Olmsted
/

Trump Claims It Was Just a “Joke” That He Wants to Cancel Elections

Speaking on Donald Trump’s behalf, Karoline Leavitt insisted the president was talking “facetiously.”

Donald Trump points while walking to Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. The wind blows his hair back.
Mandel NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt snapped Thursday at a reporter who didn’t buy her attempt to dismiss President Donald Trump’s repeated mentions of cancelling elections.

During a White House press briefing, a reporter asked Leavitt why the president kept mentioning cancelling elections. Trump had pointed out while speaking to Reuters that presidents never do well in the midterm elections, and bragged that because his administration has already accomplished so much, that maybe the democratic process wasn’t necessary at all.

“When you think of it, we shouldn’t even have an election,” Trump said. The president had made a similar remark while speaking to Republicans at the Kennedy Center last week.

“The president was simply joking,” Leavitt said. “He was saying, ‘We’re doing such a great job, we’re doing everything American people thought, maybe we should just keep rolling.’ But he was speaking facetiously.”

The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg posed a follow-up. “Are you saying the president finds the idea of cancelling elections funny?”

“Andrew, were you in the room? No you weren’t. I was in the room, I heard the conversation. And only someone like you would take that so seriously, and pose that in a question in that way,” Leavitt replied.

But Trump’s repeated threats to cancel essential democratic processes get more real all the time, as Democrats continue to gain momentum ahead of the midterm elections. Earlier Thursday, he threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, which some have speculated he could use to seize control of the states—and even suspend elections.

Edith Olmsted
/

NATO Countries Send Troops to Greenland After U.S. Talks Collapse

Some NATO members have launched a joint exercise in the Arctic territory.

The Joint Arctic Command headquarters in Nuuk, Greenland
Julia Wäschenbach/picture alliance/Getty Images

NATO is rallying to protect Greenland from the United States.

Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, and Switzerland have all confirmed plans to deploy military personnel to Greenland, after diplomatic talks with the United States this week ended in disaster, CNBC reported Thursday. 

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on X Wednesday that the French military would “participate in the joint exercises” organized by Denmark in Greenland called Operation Arctic Endurance. The BBC reported that senior French diplomat Olivier Poivre d’Arvor confirmed that initial deployment of  just 15 service members was intended to “show the U.S. that NATO is present.”

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also announced Wednesday that “several officers” from the Swedish Armed Forces had been sent “at Denmark’s request.” The BBC reported two Norwegian soldiers, one British military officer, and a Dutch naval officer had also been sent. 

Following a meeting Wednesday with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, and other U.S. representatives, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke said that he “didn’t manage to change the American position.” And Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who did not attend the meeting, said there was still a “fundamental disagreement” about the “American ambition to take over Greenland.”

Ahead of talks Wednesday, Trump proclaimed again that the United States “needs” Greenland in order to build his “Golden Dome” security system. 

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump Now Wants to Send U.S. Troops to Mexico

The Trump administration is putting pressure on Mexico, emboldened by its recent military operation in Venezuela.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump wants to put U.S. boots on the ground in Mexico to fight drug cartels, once again reinforcing his complete disregard for the concept of state sovereignty.

According to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Trump has been pushing for “the participation of U.S. forces,” even though Mexico says it’s not necessary.

Nonetheless, The New York Times has reported that the Trump administration prefers to send either Special Forces (green berets) or CIA officers to join Mexican forces while they raid suspected fentanyl labs. Trump first made the request early last year but raised the idea again after the U.S. military abducted Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

The Mexican government remains staunchly opposed to the proposition.

“We have highly trained army units and special forces,” Mexico’s national security chief, Omar García Harfuch, said last month. “What would they be needed for? … What we need is information.” Harfuch has overseen what he says is a fourfold crackdown on labs and cartels since Sheinbaum came into power.

This has been a long time coming. Trump has floated bombing and invading Mexico repeatedly since returning to office, and has certainly been emboldened by the brazen kidnapping of Maduro. Now, as he sets his eyes on Mexico, the popularity and legitimacy of Sheinbaum and her administration hang in the balance.

Hafiz Rashid
/

Washington Post in Uproar Over Jeff Bezos Reaction to FBI Raid

Bezos doesn’t seem to care that the FBI raided the home of a reporter who covers President Trump.

Jeff Bezos
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos has stayed noticeably silent after one of the newspaper’s reporters, Hannah Natanson, had her home searched by federal agents Wednesday—and the Post’s staff isn’t happy.

Status.news reports that several of the publication’s employees aren’t happy with their owner’s muted reaction to the raid. One called it “nauseating and irresponsible to have our owner remain silent given this unprecedented event,” while another said they were “disappointed” but “not surprised.”

“If there was a moment to stand up for our journalistic values, this would be it,” a third staffer said.

The newspaper’s executive editor, Matt Murray, forcefully condemned the search, which resulted in a phone and a smartwatch being seized from Natanson’s home.

“This extraordinary, aggressive action is deeply concerning and raises profound questions and concern around the constitutional protections for our work,” Murray wrote in an internal memo. “The Washington Post has a long history of zealous support for robust press freedoms. The entire institution stands by those freedoms and our work.”

Bezos, though, hasn’t said anything, even as the Post’s own editorial board and other publications, such as The New York Times, have spoken out. That’s possibly due to Bezos’s efforts to cozy up to President Trump in his second term, donating $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund and attending the inauguration in person.

Since then, Bezos has shifted the Post’s opinion section to the right, paid $40 million to first lady Melania Trump for the rights to a documentary, and has met privately with the president multiple times. All signs point to Bezos staying silent in order to keep Trump happy and protect his billions.

Edith Olmsted
/

ICE Is Using a Terrifying Palantir App to Determine Where to Raid

The app shows potential deportation targets on a map.

Masked federal immigration agents stand in Minneapolis during an anti-ICE protest
Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg/Getty Images

How are ICE agents picking where to commit their next act of wanton violence? Well, Palantir has an app for that!

According to a user guide obtained by 404 Media, the app provides ICE agents with a digital map populated by potential deportation targets, each of which has their own detailed dossier, including information such as their name, date of birth, Alien Registration Number (a unique identifier assigned by the U.S. government), and a photograph of the target. The dossier also includes a “confidence score” out of 100 as to how certain the app is of the target’s address.

“Enhanced Leads Identification & Targeting for Enforcement (ELITE) is a targeting tool designed to improve capabilities for identifying and prioritizing high-value targets through advanced analytics,” the user guide states.

The information comes from a number of sources, including the Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and something called CLEAR, which could be an investigation software from Thomson Reuters, according to 404Media.

The app’s “Geospatial Lead Sourcing Tab” allows ICE agents to select targets based on a number of criteria, including “Bios & IDs,” “Criminality,” “Location,” and “Operations,” the user guide shows. Using the app, ICE agents can select individual targets or multiple targets at once by drawing a shape around a selected area. During a sworn deposition earlier this month about a “dragnet” raid in Woodburn, Oregon, an officer with ICE’s Fugitive Operations Unit said that agents used the app to find target-rich areas.

“You’re going to go to a more dense population rather than … like, if there’s one pin at a house and the likelihood of them actually living there is like 10 percent … you’re not going to go there,” said the agent, who was identified as “JB” in the court documents obtained by 404 Media.

While the user guide does not explicitly state what company created the app, the app’s full name appears in a $29.9 million supplemental agreement with Palantir that started in September and is planned to continue for at least a year, 404Media reported.

ICE previously signed an agreement with Palantir in July to develop an ImmigrationOS platform, which would use artificial intelligence to identify and track potential targets. ICE has also assembled a team to monitor social media 24/7, surveying platforms including Instagram, X, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and Reddit.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Grave AI Recruiting Error Is Making ICE Even More Dangerous

Many of the ICE agents taking over American streets didn’t receive the proper training.

Nearly a dozen masked Border Patrol agents wearing camo
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement used artificial intelligence to streamline its rush to add 10,000 more agents to its countrywide crackdown, according to NBC. This resulted in a grave technical error, as recruits were hired and assigned to field offices without adequate training.

The AI was supposed to simply scan résumés and identify recruits for the law enforcement officers, or LEO, program. The program requires four weeks of online training, while applicants who aren’t LEOs require eight. But most of all recent applicants reviewed were classified by the AI as LEOs, allowing them to forgo half of the required training even though they had no law enforcement experience whatsoever—a decision that could be dangerous for all involved.

The mistake was not identified until mid-fall, when ICE was through most of its hiring upswing. While it is in the process of correcting the mistake, how many of those 10,000 officers entered American streets with only four weeks of training?

Hafiz Rashid
/

“Another Tuskegee”: Leaked Docs Reveal CDC Is Funding Deadly Study

The CDC is funding a horrific hepatitis experiment on babies.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stands in front of a gold embellishment on the wall of the White House Oval Office.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Trump administration’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is funding a heavily flawed vaccine trial in west Africa that is being described as “another Tuskegee.”

The health newsletter Inside Medicine obtained the protocols for a study receiving $1.6 million to experiment on babies in Guinea-Bissau. The experiment is a “randomized controlled trial to assess the effects of neonatal Hepatitis B vaccination on early-life mortality, morbidity, and long-term developmental outcomes,” according to a Federal Register notice. 

The comparisons to Tuskegee, an experiment in which the U.S. government let syphilis go unchecked in African Americans in Alabama from 1932 to 1972, came from an unnamed CDC official who spoke to Inside Medicine. 

“This is another Tuskegee,” the official said. “We are allowing children, infants, to be exposed to Hepatitis B when we could prevent it, and then follow them for five years to see what happens. That’s not long enough to see the long-term benefits, but might be long enough to find some non-specific effects.”

The experiment had raised ethical concerns at the time the funding grant was announced in December, with Professor Martin McKee of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine telling The Guardian that it “has set alarm bells ringing in the global health community.” The World Health Organization has recommended the hepatitis B vaccination at birth since 2009. 

But the experiment’s protocols not only legitimize those concerns, they raise them. Inside Medicine found that there’s no placebo in the trial, and that this experiment is studying  a vaccine known to be effective in order to find “non-specific effects” of vaccines. That’s language straight from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s echo chamber, as he and his fellow anti-vaxxers make unfounded claims that many vaccines have unknown harmful effects. 

The study is also flawed because hepatitis B causes serious problems later in life, not shortly after birth, so trying to measure mortality and morbidity is not likely to yield any useful conclusions right away. Plus, none of the vaccines in the study are FDA-approved, raising the question of why the CDC is funding a study of vaccines that aren’t available to Americans. 

Other issues in the trial include a lack of testing of mothers for hepatitis B, meaning that some of the babies at the highest risk for contracting it could be left without the vaccine, and that there’s no “stop” protocol in case the results are very bad for the participants. The Department of Health and Human Services is defending the study by claiming Guinea-Bissau isn’t mandating the hepatitis B vaccine until 2027 anyway.

However, the $1.6 million grant could instead be used to vaccinate Guinea-Bissau’s children for a decade against hepatitis B, calling into question the usefulness of this experiment. 

All of this seems to confirm that Kennedy’s views are now becoming U.S. government and CDC policy, with eugenics-style experiments being given the green light in an attempt to legitimize anti-vaccine views. How many experiments like this will there be, and how many lives will be lost? 

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump Is Keeping Money From Venezuelan Oil Sale in Offshore Account

This is completely unprecedented.

Donald Trump and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani hold hands aboard Air Force One.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump greets Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani during a meeting aboard Air Force One in Doha on October 25, 2025.

President Trump is keeping proceeds from the first sale of Venezuelan oil in an offshore bank account based in Qatar, according to reporting from Semafor. The sale was worth $500 million.

This unprecedented move is yet another middle finger to Venezuelan sovereignty and once again raises questions about the president’s cozy relationship with the Qatari government.

“There is no basis in law for a president to set up an offshore account that he controls so that he can sell assets seized by the American military,” Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren told Semafor. “That is precisely a move that a corrupt politician would be attracted to.”

That seems to be exactly what Trump is doing. Trump has vowed to “indefinitely” control Venezuela’s oil, claiming the proceeds will be given back to the U.S. and Venezuela.

Still, it remains unclear just how that money held in Qatar will benefit the Venezuelan people the administration claims to care about.

Edith Olmsted
/

Trump Threatens to Invoke Insurrection Act to Stop Minnesota Protests

Donald Trump will do whatever it takes to stop the protests against his regime.

A person holds up a sign that says, "Fuck ICE" during an anti-ICE protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu/Getty Images

President Donlad Trump threatened Thursday to send the U.S. military into Minnesota, following the state’s second shooting involving a federal officer in as many weeks.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Protests in Minneapolis escalated Wednesday night after a federal agent shot and injured a Venezuelan immigrant fleeing from a traffic stop. The Department of Homeland Security claimed that the man and two others attacked a federal agent with a snow shovel and a broom handle, causing the officer to fear for his life. This claim has not been independently verified.

At least 200 protesters gathered near the apparent scene, launching fireworks at police officers, who deployed gas in order to disperse the crowd, but it didn’t work, The New York Times reported. Heavily armed Border Patrol agents arrived but were beaten back by protesters wielding snowballs, and unleashed a chemical gas on the crowd before they went. Shortly after, ICE agents arrived in an unmarked vehicle and sprayed chemicals in the protesters’ faces. One protester fired several fireworks toward the agents’ vehicle as they departed.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche claimed on X Wednesday that the so-called “Minnesota Insurrection” was the “direct result of a FAILED governor and a TERRIBLE mayor encouraging violence against law enforcement.” Addressing Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Blanche wrote that he was “focused on stopping YOU from your terrorism by whatever means necessary. This is not a threat. It’s a promise.”

This latest shooting comes just one week after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good, a mother of three, sparking widespread outrage at the killing of an American citizen. The Trump administration claimed that Good had been attempting to ram federal agents in an act of so-called “domestic terror,” but video evidence suggests otherwise. Trump most recently claimed her death was the result of being “disrespectful” of law enforcement.

It seems that the Trump administration has been actively provoking unrest in Minnesota, deploying an additional 1,000 federal immigration officers after Good’s death, targeting the states with racist smears about Somali immigrants, and suspending funding to childcare programs. In recent weeks, some have speculated that invoking the Insurrection Act was Trump’s plan all along, as part of a master plan to seize control—and even suspend elections.

This story has been updated.

