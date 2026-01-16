Republicans Say Trump’s Greenland Plan Is “Dumbest Thing” Ever
At least a handful of Republicans in Congress are pushing back against President Trump’s quest to take over Greenland.
At least six high-profile congressional Republicans have voiced their staunch opposition to President Trump’s desire to take over Greenland.
“I’ll be candid with you: There’s so many Republicans mad about this,” Nebraska Representative Don Bacon told the Omaha-World Herald. “If he went through with the threats, I think it would be the end of his presidency. And he needs to know: The off-ramp is realizing Republicans aren’t going to tolerate this and he’s going to have to back off. He hates being told no, but in this case, I think Republicans need to be firm.”
It’s the “the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard,” Bacon later told Politico.
“If there was any sort of action that looked like the goal was actually landing in Greenland and doing an illegal taking … there’d be sufficient numbers here to pass a war powers resolution and withstand a veto,” Senator Thom Tillis threatened.
Senator Lisa Murkowski argued that Greenland “needs to be viewed as our ally, not as an asset,” and even Senator Mitch McConnell stated that any incursion on Greenland would be “an unprecedented act of strategic self-harm” that risks “incinerating” NATO diplomacy.
Even so, the Trump administration still seems to be committed to seizing Greenland. On Friday, the president threatened countries who oppose his Greenland takeover with tariffs.