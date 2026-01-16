Fox Airs Shockingly Deceptive Edit on Minneapolis Amid ICE Takeover
Fox News is changing the words of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, as ICE continues to violently crack down on residents there.
Fox News host Laura Ingraham used a deceitfully edited clip of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in order to push the lie that he wants the police to take up arms against ICE officers.
Speaking about Frey’s press conference following yet another shooting involving a federal officer, Ingraham claimed Thursday that the mayor had urged people to “fight ICE” agents, when he actually said the exact opposite.
“Jacob Frey told the insurgents not to take the bait in responding to ICE. In another breath, he said this—” she said, leading into a short clip of the mayor’s remarks to the press.
“We have residents that are asking the very limited number of police officers that we have to fight ICE agents on the street, to stand by their neighbors,” Frey said in the clip, which was bannered with the caption: “The Left Wants More Violence.”
“Frey says, ‘Fight ICE,’” Ingraham concluded. “Urging police to fight ICE agents. Again, this is insanity, but not if this is what you want,” she continued, laughing incredulously
Ingraham is right about one thing: It is insane. But that’s probably because it didn’t actually happen—the clip of Frey was taken out of context as he described how bad things had gotten in his city.
“This is an impossible situation that our city is presently being put in. And at the same time we are trying to find a way forward, to keep people safe, to protect our neighbors, to maintain order. And we’re in a position right now where we have residents that are asking the very limited number of police officers that we have to fight ICE agents on the street, to stand by their neighbors,” he said. “We cannot be at a place right now in America where we have two governmental entities that are literally fighting one another.”
He described the conduct he’d seen from federal immigration officers as “disgusting” and “intolerable,” and accused them of “causing chaos” in Minneapolis. But then he said this: “For anyone that is taking the bait tonight, stop. That is not helpful. Go home. We cannot counter Donald Trump’s chaos with our own brand of chaos.”
“For those that are taking the bait, you are not helping,” he added. “And you are not helping the undocumented immigrants in our city. You are not helping the people that call this place home.”
Clearly Ingraham would rather back up the Trump administration’s false and misleading claims about the leaders in Minneapolis, while federal agents there continue to escalate tensions. Ingraham’s blatantly dishonest reporting is insanity, but not if more terror is what you want.