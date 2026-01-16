Skip Navigation
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Snubs Machado After Explaining Why He Took Her Nobel Prize

It seems the Venezuelan opposition leader’s gambit hasn’t paid off.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House.
Tom Brenner/Getty Images

It seems that Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado’s ultimate show of fealty to President Trump will get her nothing.

Machado met with Trump on Thursday and brought along her Nobel Peace Prize, offering it to the president. It was clearly a last-ditch attempt to earn a larger role in any upcoming regime change effort in the wake of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s kidnapping. But Trump couldn’t care less.

“You just called Machado a ‘very nice person,’” reporters asked Trump Friday afternoon. “Why align yourself with [interim President] Delcy Rodríguez and the remnants of the Maduro regime, not with Machado, who has the support of the Venezuelan people?”

“Well, if you ever remember a place called Iraq, where everybody was fired, every single person. The police, the generals, everybody was fired,” Trump said. “And they ended up being ISIS. Instead of just getting down to business, they ended up being ISIS.... But I’ll tell you I had a great meeting yesterday by a person who I have a lot of respect for … and she gave me her Nobel Prize.”

When asked why he would want someone else’s Nobel Prize, Trump replied, “Well, she offered it to me.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Republicans Say Trump’s Greenland Plan Is “Dumbest Thing” Ever

At least a handful of Republicans in Congress are pushing back against President Trump’s quest to take over Greenland.

Representative Don Bacon speaks to reporters in the Capitol.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Representative Don Bacon speaks to reporters in the Capitol.

At least six high-profile congressional Republicans have voiced their staunch opposition to President Trump’s desire to take over Greenland.

“I’ll be candid with you: There’s so many Republicans mad about this,” Nebraska Representative Don Bacon told the Omaha-World Herald. “If he went through with the threats, I think it would be the end of his presidency. And he needs to know: The off-ramp is realizing Republicans aren’t going to tolerate this and he’s going to have to back off. He hates being told no, but in this case, I think Republicans need to be firm.”

It’s the “the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard,” Bacon later told Politico.

“If there was any sort of action that looked like the goal was actually landing in Greenland and doing an illegal taking … there’d be sufficient numbers here to pass a war powers resolution and withstand a veto,” Senator Thom Tillis threatened.

Senator Lisa Murkowski argued that Greenland “needs to be viewed as our ally, not as an asset,” and even Senator Mitch McConnell stated that any incursion on Greenland would be “an unprecedented act of strategic self-harm” that risks “incinerating” NATO diplomacy.

Even so, the Trump administration still seems to be committed to seizing Greenland. On Friday, the president threatened countries who oppose his Greenland takeover with tariffs.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Fox Airs Shockingly Deceptive Edit on Minneapolis Amid ICE Takeover

Fox News is changing the words of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, as ICE continues to violently crack down on residents there.

Two ICE agents detain a woman on the paved road as other masked agents stand nearby.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
ICE agents detain a woman after pulling her from a car in Minneapolis, on January 13.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham used a deceitfully edited clip of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in order to push the lie that he wants the police to take up arms against ICE officers.

Speaking about Frey’s press conference following yet another shooting involving a federal officer, Ingraham claimed Thursday that the mayor had urged people to “fight ICE” agents, when he actually said the exact opposite.

“Jacob Frey told the insurgents not to take the bait in responding to ICE. In another breath, he said this—” she said, leading into a short clip of the mayor’s remarks to the press.

“We have residents that are asking the very limited number of police officers that we have to fight ICE agents on the street, to stand by their neighbors,” Frey said in the clip, which was bannered with the caption: “The Left Wants More Violence.”

“Frey says, ‘Fight ICE,’” Ingraham concluded. “Urging police to fight ICE agents. Again, this is insanity, but not if this is what you want,” she continued, laughing incredulously.

Ingraham is right about one thing: It is insane. But that’s probably because it didn’t actually happen—the clip of Frey was taken out of context as he described how bad things had gotten in his city.

“This is an impossible situation that our city is presently being put in. And at the same time we are trying to find a way forward, to keep people safe, to protect our neighbors, to maintain order. And we’re in a position right now where we have residents that are asking the very limited number of police officers that we have to fight ICE agents on the street, to stand by their neighbors,” he said. “We cannot be at a place right now in America where we have two governmental entities that are literally fighting one another.”

He described the conduct he’d seen from federal immigration officers as “disgusting” and “intolerable,” and accused them of “causing chaos” in Minneapolis. But then he said this: “For anyone that is taking the bait tonight, stop. That is not helpful. Go home. We cannot counter Donald Trump’s chaos with our own brand of chaos.”

“For those that are taking the bait, you are not helping,” he added. “And you are not helping the undocumented immigrants in our city. You are not helping the people that call this place home.”

Clearly Ingraham would rather back up the Trump administration’s false and misleading claims about the leaders in Minneapolis, while federal agents there continue to escalate tensions. Ingraham’s blatantly dishonest reporting is insanity, but not if more terror is what you want.

Edith Olmsted/
/

ICE Attacks Car Full of Kids, Leaving 6-Month-Old Baby Unconscious

ICE’s brutal crackdown on Minnesota is growing more terrifying each day.

Six federal agents wearing gas masks walk through tear gas at night.
Madison Thorn/Anadolu/Getty Images
Federal agents deploy tear gas as residents protest ICE in Minneapolis, on January 14.

A 6-month-old baby was hospitalized after federal law enforcement agents in Minneapolis struck a car full of children with a flash bang, before flooding it with tear gas.

Parents Shawn and Destiny Jackson told Kare11 that they were driving their six children home from a basketball game Wednesday when a protest stopped them in their tracks.

At least 200 protesters had begun to gather after a federal agent shot and injured a Venezuelan immigrant fleeing from a traffic stop Wednesday. Federal immigration officers appeared to use flash bangs, tear gas, and pepper balls in order to disperse the crowd.

Destiny told Kare11 that she watched a law enforcement officer throw a flash bang under her car, and it detonated. “Literally, all we heard was boom, and our car went up and we came down, and every air bag deployed out of the car,” she said.

As the parents urged their children to get out of the trapped vehicle, tear gas began to seep into the car. Destiny recalled her eldest telling his mom, “I can’t, Mom, and I can’t breathe.”

“Officers threw flash bangs and tear gas in my car. I got six kids in the car.… My 6-month-old can’t even breathe. This was flipped over,” Shawn told Fox9, referring to his child’s car seat. “My car filled with tear gas, I’m trying to pull my kids from the car.”

As bystanders rushed the children to the safety of a nearby house, they had to go back for the 6-month old who had stopped breathing. “He was the last person to come in, he was just like, lifeless, like, he had like, foam, like, around his mouth, and you can, he had tears coming out of his eyes,” Destiny told Kare11.

Destiny said she performed CPR on the child while others called emergency services, who arrived shortly after. “While we were in the ambulance, they were still throwing those bombs,” Destiny told Kare11. “And I remember the ambulance people were just telling my kids, like, ‘It’s OK, you’re safe in here.’”

While the Jacksons were OK physically, the terrifying experience has left its mark on her children. “My 11-year-old, who is autistic, keeps talking about it,” Destiny told Kare11. “He was talking about it all night. I couldn’t sleep because I was scared.”

The Trump administration has been actively provoking unrest in Minnesota, deploying an additional 1,000 federal immigration officers after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good, a mother of three. After the protest Wednesday, President Donald Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act in order to deploy the U.S. military to Minnesota—a move sure to escalate tensions, not assuage them.

Although the Jacksons have never attended a protest, Destiny said she was now inspired to join the demonstrations. “My kids were innocent, I was innocent, my husband was innocent, this shouldn’t have happened,” she told Fox9. “We were just trying to go home.

Unfortunately more on what ICE is up to:
Man’s Death in ICE Custody Set to Be Ruled a Homicide
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

New Evidence Reveals Renee Good Was Still Alive When ICE Blocked Medic

ICE’s defense on the horrific Minneapolis killing is falling apart.

Paper with black and white photo of Renee Good
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Renee Good was still alive when ICE agents were blocking a physician from tending to her.

New records from emergency responders obtained by The New York Times show that Good was not breathing but had an irregular pulse when local medics arrived at the scene, and had no pulse by the time they removed her from her car. This comes after an initial video captured by bystanders showed ICE agents screaming at a medic who offered help as Good lay dying in her car.

“Can I go check a pulse?” a man said after Good was shot, his hands in the air.

“No! Back up!” an ICE agent told him.

“I’m a physician!”

“I don’t care!” the agent replied, before another came up and said they had their own EMS on the way. They arrived and performed CPR on Good—who had two gunshots in her chest and one on her arm—before taking her to the hospital, where she later died.

While it’s unclear if those extra seconds would have helped, it’s abundantly clear that Good shouldn’t have been shot and killed in the first place.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Machado Leaves With Petty Gift After Giving Trump Her Nobel Prize

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado handed her Nobel Peace Prize over to Trump—and left with little in return.

Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado smiles next to Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, as he holds her framed Nobel Prize.
Daniel Torok/the White House
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado “presented” Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize in the White House, on January 15

It looks like Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado traded her Nobel Peace Prize for a bag of Donald Trump merch.

Machado was spotted walking out of the White House Thursday with a large red paper bag with Trump’s signature scrawled across it.

X screenshot Wu Tang is for the Children @WUTangKids It gets even more embarrassing for Machado….she went to the White House to give Trump her medal and left with a Trump merch bag 🤣

This isn’t the first time Trump has touted his dictator merchandise to foreign dignitaries, who are forced to exit the White House through a humiliating gift shop filled with hats adorned with slogans like “Four More Years,” “Gulf of America,” and “Trump Was Right About Everything,” among several others.

Machado told reporters Thursday that she “presented” her medal to Trump during their meeting, though she had already dedicated her prize to the U.S. president when she won last year. The Nobel Committee clarified over the weekend that just because someone gives someone else their prize, that does not transfer the title of Nobel laureate.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Man’s Death in ICE Custody Set to Be Ruled a Homicide

It appears ICE agents murdered a detained immigrant.

Masked ICE agents carry large guns outdoors
Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu/Getty Images

It appears that ICE choked a 55-year-old Cuban immigrant to death in a Texas detention facility.

A medical examiner told Geraldo Lunas Campos’s family that, unless a toxicology report comes back with something, he will likely rule his death a homicide, according to a recording reviewed by The Washington Post. But the Department of Homeland Security claims that Lunas Campos died taking his own life.

“Campos violently resisted the security staff and continued to attempt to take his life.... During the ensuing struggle, Campos stopped breathing and lost consciousness,” a DHS spokesperson said, using very passive language. “Medical staff was immediately called and responded. After repeated attempts to resuscitate him, EMTs declared him deceased on the scene.”

Witnesses told the Post a very different story.

Fellow detainee Santos Jesus Flores watched at least five guards struggle with Lunas Campos after he refused to enter his unit, complaining that he was without his required medications. Flores then said he watched guards choking Lunas Campos while he said, “No puedo respirar” over and over, Spanish for “I can’t breathe.” Medics tried to resuscitate him for an hour before removing his body.

“He said, ‘I cannot breathe, I cannot breathe.’ After that, we don’t hear his voice anymore and that’s it,” Flores said.

If what Flores says is true, then McLaughlin’s previous explanation—that Campos just somehow “stopped breathing and lost consciousness”—is damn near malpractice. It’s unclear whether anyone will face any kind of repercussions for killing this man, given ICE agents’ total lack of accountability. An estimated 280 people have died in ICE custody since 2004, and four have died already this year. A just society would not allow this killing to go untried. But based on these killings—from Campos to Keith Porter Jr. to Renee Good—we’re far from that ever being a reality.

“I know it’s a homicide,” said Jeanette Pagan Lopez, the mother of two of Campos’s three children. “The people that physically harmed him should be held accountable.”

Tori Otten/
/

Venezuela’s Machado Presents Trump With a Nobel Prize After All

The move comes two weeks after Donald Trump passed over Maria Corina Machado to lead Venezuela after he instigated a coup there.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado smiles as she walks in Capitol Hill
Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado arrives on Capitol Hill to meet with lawmakers on January 15.

Donald Trump on Thursday finally got his greatest wish: to obtain a Nobel Peace Prize.

He didn’t earn it, of course. Last year’s actual recipient, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, told reporters that she “presented” her medal to Trump during a meeting the two had at the White House.

“I presented the president of the United States the medal of the Nobel Peace Prize, and I told him this,” she said. “Two hundred years ago, General Lafayette gave Simon Bolivar a medal with George Washington’s face on it. Bolivar since then kept that medal for the rest of his life.… It was given by General Lafayette as a sign of the brotherhood between the United States, people of the United States and the people of Venezuela in their fight for freedom against tyranny.

“And 200 years in history, the people of Bolivar are giving back to the heir of Washington a medal, in this case the medal of the Nobel Peace Prize, as a recognition for his unique commitment with our freedom.”

Machado had already dedicated her prize to Trump when she won it last year. And just because she gave it to him does not transfer the title of Nobel laureate to him, as the Nobel Committee clarified over the weekend.

It’s highly likely that Machado’s decision to give her medal to Trump is an attempt to win favor with the new self-declared leader of Venezuela. After directing troops to storm Caracas, nearly two weeks ago, and kidnap Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Trump announced that Vice President Delcy Rodriguez would take over as interim president.

He notably passed over Machado, saying that “it would be very tough for her to be the leader” because she lacked sufficient “respect” in Venezuela. And it appears that Machado’s gamble may not pay off, as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said ahead of Thursday’s meeting that he had yet to change his mind.

Edith Olmsted/
/

80 Democrats Move to Impeach Kristi Noem as ICE Terror Grows

Democrats are calling for the Homeland Security secretary’s removal from her position.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem turns her head to the side during a ceremony
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

More than 80 House Democrats have co-signed articles of impeachment for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The bill, introduced by Illinois Representative Robin Kelly, comes amid ratcheting tensions in Minnesota, where ICE agents’ aggressive tactics have led to multiple shootings involving federal officers and widespread protests in Minneapolis.

“Noem’s gestapo-style tactics and reckless leadership have left communities and families devastated,” Kelly wrote in a post on X Thursday.

Dozens of Democrats lent their name in support of the measure, including all four Democratic representatives from Minnesota: Ilhan Omar, Angie Craig, Betty McCollum, and Kelly Morrison.

Omar, a regular target of President Donald Trump, said casting her support behind the measure was a means of seeking justice for Renee Good, the mother of three who was shot and killed by an ICE agent last week.

“Renee Nicole Good should be alive. We’ll continue to fight until we achieve real justice and accountability,” she wrote in a post on X. “That begins with impeaching Kristi Noem and ensuring no federal agent can act as judge, jury, and executioner in our streets.”

Rather than turn down the temperature following Good’s killing, Noem oversaw the deployment of even more immigration officers to Minnesota after the deadly shooting.

Other high-profile Democrats who co-sponsored the impeachment bill included Representatives Rashida Tlaib, Maxwell Frost, Eric Swalwell, and Jasmine Crockett.

“Kristi Noem has been a complete and total failure at her job. She has violated her oath and has allowed ICE agents to terrorize our communities,” Crockett wrote in a post on X.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Kyrsten Sinema Sued Under Rare Law for Being a Home-Wrecker

The former Arizona senator used Taylor Swift concert tickets and molly, among other gifts, to try to steal someone else’s husband, according to the lawsuit.

Kyrsten Sinema (with super dark, ugly drawn on eyebrows) in the Capitol.
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images

A new federal lawsuit alleges that former Senator Kyrsten Sinema had an affair with her married bodyguard, Mark Ammel, marked by drug use, countless concerts, international travel, snide comments about colleagues, and more.

Mark Ammel’s ex-wife, Heather Ammel, is seeking $25,000 in damages on the grounds that Sinema and her ex-husband’s affair incited divorce, ending their 14-year marriage. This is possible under North Carolina’s “alienation of affection” law, which allows ex-spouses to sue the third party they allege interfered in their marriage. Only five other states in the nation still have this law on their books.

Heather Ammel’s complaint alleges that Mark and Sinema traveled alone together to Napa Valley in 2023, outside of Ammel’s security detail duties. He then began to join Sinema at other events, like a U2 concert in Las Vegas, a Green Day concert in Washington (where he brought his young child with him), a Taylor Swift concert in Miami, and more.

In 2024, Heather discovered Signal message exchanges between her husband and Sinema that included a photo of Sinema wrapped in a towel, as well as multiple messages that revealed the lack of seriousness in which Sinema held her job.

In those messages, Sinema offered to help Ammel through his mental health and PTSD challenges from his time in the military, and even told him to bring MDMA, or molly, on an actual work trip so that she—the sitting senator—could “guide him through a psychedelic experience.”

In another message in 2024, Sinema told Ammel that she was skipping the State of the Union address that year because she didn’t want to hear “some old man, President Biden, talk about the legislation she wrote.” When Ammel messaged Sinema about missionary sex with the lights on, the then-senator replied, “Boring!”

Earlier that year, Ammel admitted that Sinema was “handsy” with him at an event, holding his hand and touching him. They then traveled to San Francisco in a work capacity—until Sinema invited Ammel into her hotel room, where he stayed “for hours.”

In April, Ammel spent time alone with Sinema in her Washington, D.C., apartment, and in May she paid for his “psychedelic treatment” in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ammel told Sinema he planned on divorcing from Heather that summer. That fall, Heather saw a message from Sinema to Mark that read, “I miss you. Putting my hand on your heart. I’ll see you soon.”

“Are you having an affair with my husband?” Heather responded. She and Mark separated that November, and Heather alleges that Sinema and Mark’s affair is still ongoing.

Before this, Sinema was most known for her “independent” heel turn, voting against workers’ rights and health care advances after campaigning as a next-generation progressive. Now she’ll be making headlines for the comments and actions revealed in this lawsuit.

