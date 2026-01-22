Paris Hilton Teams Up With AOC on Major AI Porn Bill

In lockstep with the high-profile politicians outside the U.S. Capitol was another famous face: Paris Hilton, who argued that deepfake porn had “become an epidemic.”

“Before, someone had to betray your trust and steal something real. Now, all it takes is a computer and a stranger’s imagination,” Hilton said. “I know that today there are over 100,000 explicit deepfake images of me made by AI. Not one of them is real, not one of them is consensual.”

Hilton underscored that, barring new legislation, people have little recourse under the current system to stop the digital abuse.