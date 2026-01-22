Paris Hilton Teams Up With AOC on Major AI Porn Bill
The celebrity made a surprising appearance in Washington, D.C., to highlight the measure.
A bipartisan effort to curb AI-generated deepfake porn has linked hands from Washington to Hollywood.
In an unlikely political alliance, Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared beside Republican Representatives Anna Paulina Luna and Nancy Mace Thursday in support of the Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits, or DEFIANCE, Act. If passed, the bill would create a pathway for civil action against those who produce, distribute, receive, or possess digitally generated porn that uses the face or likeness of an individual without their permission.
In lockstep with the high-profile politicians outside the U.S. Capitol was another famous face: Paris Hilton, who argued that deepfake porn had “become an epidemic.”
“Before, someone had to betray your trust and steal something real. Now, all it takes is a computer and a stranger’s imagination,” Hilton said. “I know that today there are over 100,000 explicit deepfake images of me made by AI. Not one of them is real, not one of them is consensual.”
Hilton underscored that, barring new legislation, people have little recourse under the current system to stop the digital abuse.
“Each time a new one appears, that horrible feeling returns: that fear that someone somewhere is looking at it now and thinking it’s real. No amount of money or lawyers could stop it or protect me,” she told a crowd of reporters.
“It’s the newest form of victimization happening at scale, to your daughters, your sisters, your friends and neighbors,” Hilton added.
Tech experts argue that the production of deepfakes is doubling every six months, in part due to the widespread availability of AI. While much reporting has focused on the influence of deepfakes and artificially generated imagery on electoral integrity, coverage has practically glanced over the biggest victims of the practice. The vast majority of deepfakes—some 90 percent—are non-consensually generated porn depicting women, reported Context News in 2024.
The issue has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks after Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok began churning out deepfake porn with its new image-generating capabilities. Some of the images included sexually explicit deepfakes of children, reported The 19th.
“A staggering one in eight girls today are experiencing the harms of AI-generated deepfake porn,” Hilton said.
Ocasio-Cortez has been fighting the battle against deepfake porn for years. In April 2024, she told Rolling Stone that the damage dealt by the disturbing practice is “not a question of mental strength or fortitude” but rather “about neuroscience and our biology.”
“It’s not as imaginary as people want to make it seem. It has real, real effects not just on the people that are victimized by it, but on the people who see it and consume it,” the New York lawmaker told the magazine, underscoring that the impact of deepfakes parallels the intention of physical rape and assault.
“Deepfakes are absolutely a way of digitizing violent humiliation against other people,” she said at the time.
The DEFIANCE Act passed through the Senate with flying colors earlier this month. If it passes a floor vote in the House, it would become the first federal law aimed at protecting victims of deepfakes, allowing victims to pursue damages starting at $150,000.