Kash Patel Launches Fresh Purge at FBI Over Trump Probes
The FBI director is carrying out a revenge crusade on behalf of the president.
Kash Patel is firing senior agents and directors at the FBI with connections to investigations into Donald Trump.
MS NOW reports that the FBI has removed the special agent in charge in Atlanta, the acting assistant director of New York’s field office, and up to six agents in Miami who were involved in the bureau’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022. Other agents who were involved in investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election have also lost their jobs.
Firing employees en masse was previously unheard of at the FBI, which has a reputation for having nonpartisan career staffers. The move comes one week after Patel told a right-wing news outlet that he’d fire anyone who paid confidential sources to help identify rioters involved in the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection.
Patel has already fired other agents over perceived disloyalty to Trump, and, in one instance, for displaying an LGBTQ pride flag. Twelve agents who were fired last year for taking a knee during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests sued Patel in December.
The FBI Agents Association, which represents more than 14,000 active and retired FBI special agents, has said that any firings of FBI agents without evidence of misconduct or other proper cause goes against the bureau’s policies, but Patel has ignored such criticisms.
The firings came one day after The New York Times published a lengthy and unflattering account of Patel’s one-year tenure at the FBI based on interviews with 45 current and former bureau employees. Not only did the article show Patel as incompetent and more concerned about image than effectiveness, but it also confirmed that his chief goal is carrying out retribution on behalf of the president. That seems to be the goal in this latest purge.