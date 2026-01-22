JD Vance Unironically Compares America to the Titanic
Inspiring stuff from the vice president of the United States.
Vice President JD Vance thinks the infamously doomed Titanic ship is an apt metaphor for the United States.
“The Democrats talk a lot about the affordability crisis in the United States of America. And yes, there is an affordability crisis—one created by Joe Biden’s policies,” Vance said on Thursday, speaking at a rally in Toledo. “You don’t turn the Titanic around overnight. It takes time to fix what was broken.”
This is ironically a very Trumpian gaffe for Vance. The Titanic was lauded as an “unsinkable” ship, something so grand and so technologically advanced that it was simply too big to fail—until it ran right into an iceberg on April 15, 1912. Over 1,500 people died in the dark, icy ocean, and its name has now become synonymous with failure. Vance should’ve probably picked a ship with a better ending to compare to the U.S. economy.
“Does... does he know what happened to the Titanic?” Brian Tyler Cohen wrote on X.
And for what it’s worth, Americans are getting tired of listening to the Trump administration blame former President Biden for the current economic problems, while telling them to simply grin and bear it. A recent New York Times/Siena University poll shows that 56 percent of the country disapproves of Trump right now—and 58 percent of all of the poll’s respondents disapprove of his handling of the economy.
“At least he’s admitting what ship we are on,” another user said.