Republicans Hit New Low, Blame Ilhan Omar for Town Hall Attack

All of this seems to indicate that Kazmierczak’s attack on Omar at a town hall was premeditated, and fueled by his political sentiments. He was immediately tackled by security after spraying Omar, who refused to stop her town hall, telling the crowd, “We will continue. These f***ing a**holes are not going to get away with it!”

“Here’s the reality that people like this ugly man don’t understand: We are Minnesota strong, and we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us,” Omar added. She continued to speak and take questions for about 30 minutes afterward.

Trump has attacked Omar for several weeks, repeating racist tropes against her and the Somali American community, which has a large presence in Minnesota. On Tuesday, he repeated those slurs in Iowa, saying that Somalis “have to show that they can love our country. They have to be proud. Not like Ilhan Omar.… This wise guy, you know, she’s always talking about the Constitution—‘You know, provides me with the following. You know, the Constitution.’ She comes from a country that’s a disaster. It’s probably—it’s considered … it’s not even a country, OK? It barely has a government. I don’t think it does. They’re good at one thing: pirates. But they don’t do that anymore.”