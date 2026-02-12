Trump Border Czar Announces End to Deadly ICE Crackdown in Minneapolis
Tom Homan said that Operation Metro Surge is ending.
Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan announced Thursday that the Trump administration is ending its ICE crackdown in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
“As a result of our efforts here Minnesota is now less of a sanctuary state for criminals,” Homan said at a press conference. “I have proposed and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude.”
The surge began on December 1, and quickly alienated the residents in and around Minneapolis due to violent tactics and the targeting of protestors. Two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were shot and killed by federal agents last month.
“In the next week, we’re going to deploy the officers here on detail back” to their home states, Homan said, adding that “a significant drawdown of personnel is already underway.”
