Trump Border Czar Announces End to Deadly ICE Crackdown in Minneapolis

“We don’t believe it, and it has never been said in the calls, because it is very important to them,” Sheinbaum said.

Trump’s tariff uncertainty in 2025 has already made the USMCA shaky and undermined the deal in Mexico and Canada, and his antagonization of Canada by calling it the “fifty-first state” hasn’t helped either. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has embarked on an economic policy independent of the U.S., beginning talks with China, but he said Tuesday that he had a “positive” conversation with Trump that touched on the USMCA. He didn’t offer any details, though.

Under the terms of the agreement, there has to be a mandatory review before it can be extended on July 1. Trump wants more concessions from Canada and Mexico for that to happen. If the U.S. decides to pull out of the deal, it would have to give six months’ notice. The decision would also put $2 trillion in goods and services in jeopardy.