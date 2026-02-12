Trump Says “Staffer” Who Posted Obama Video Faced No Consequences
The White House seems unbothered by the racist, AI-generated video of the Obamas that was posted on and then deleted from Donald Trump’s Truth Social account.
Donald Trump could not care less that he virtually endorsed a blatantly racist clip of former President Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama.
The president admitted Thursday that no one will face consequences for a video that temporarily appeared on his Truth Social account last week, depicting the famed couple as a pair of apes.
Trump casually brushed off the clip while answering questions at the White House, telling a reporter that the AI-generated scene was nothing more than a “little piece that had to do with The Lion King.”
“Sir, have you fired or disciplined that staffer who posted the video from your account that included the Obamas?” asked a journalist.
“No I have not,” Trump said. “That was a video, as you know, on voter fraud.”
“Fairly long video, had a little piece that had to do with The Lion King, it was shown all over the place long before it was posted,” he continued, ignoring the fact the beloved children’s film only features one primate, Rafiki, who is a mandrill. “That was—I’m sure you saw it—a very strong piece on voter fraud.”
Trump officials had quickly shifted blame away from the president after the bigoted video appeared on his Truth Social profile, claiming that an unnamed staffer was responsible—rather than Trump himself.
A total lack of accountability is, however, par for the course for Trump, who rose to the forefront of American politics in 2016 despite widespread knowledge that he “grabs” women “by the pussy,” and multiple reports that Trump spent his real estate career dodging payments that he owed contractors.
That same year, Trump famously told a crowd of his supporters in Iowa that he “could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and [he] wouldn’t lose any voters.”
Exactly one decade later, that lesson still holds true for the militant leader. Despite being mentioned more than 38,000 times in the publicly available, redacted version of the Epstein files, Trump’s Republican allies and staunch MAGA supporters have refused to condemn him. Images and reports of Trump schmoozing and buddying up to the child sex trafficker, as well as allegations that Trump abused a 13-year-old girl (referred to in an FBI tip sheet), have hardly moved the needle on the loyalty of his seemingly undying followers.