Steve Bannon, Who Called Epstein “God,” Finally Responds to Files
Bannon has been awfully quiet about Jeffrey Epstein lately. But new text messages between the two men are especially hard to ignore.
Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon once called Jeffrey Epstein “God” during a text message exchange, newly released government files reveal.
In May 2018, the two men were having a discussion about currency trading, in which Bannon praised Epstein’s financial acumen.
“Bannon hammers; God shorts,” Bannon wrote.
“I don’t think of myself that way,” Epstein replied.
“I do,” said Bannon.
A text message like this seems to go far beyond an exchange by a documentarian and his subject. Bannon built a close relationship with Epstein while ostensibly filming the billionaire financier and convicted sex offender for a documentary he was making. The files show that the pair would correspond often, with Epstein offering plane trips to Bannon and the two regularly meeting. Bannon offered Epstein advice on how to deal with increased negative publicity from 2017, when the two first met, through July 2019, when Epstein was charged with sex trafficking of minors.
Bannon claims that all of this was part of his efforts to secure interviews from Bannon for the film.
“I am a filmmaker and TV host with decades of experience interviewing controversial figures,” Bannon told The New York Times in a statement. “That’s the only lens through which these private communications should be viewed—a documentary filmmaker working, over a period of time, to secure 50 hours of interviews from a reclusive subject.”
Bannon said in the statement that the documentary, which a spokesperson claims will be released later this year, would “destroy the very myths [Epstein] created.” But Bannon is hardly innocent of helping to build those “myths.” Was it necessary for Bannon to call Epstein “God”?
The rest of the released texts and emails between Epstein and Bannon show the pair working together and maintaining a close friendship. Epstein offered to cover Bannon’s medical expenses, and the pair shared multiple meals together at Epstein’s mansion in Manhattan.
At one point in 2018, Epstein told another associate, regarding Bannon, “We have become friends.” That same year, Epstein told Bannon, “Whatever you need, I’m in,” of Bannon’s efforts to advise far-right political parties around the world. Today, Bannon can claim all he likes about wanting to destroy Epstein’s myths, but he not only bought into them but also sought to assist and protect the sex criminal.