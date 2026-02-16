Kansas Mayor Who Voted for Trump as Noncitizen Faces Felony Charges
Joe Ceballos has the support of his small town, where he has lived since he was a teenager.
A small-town Kansas mayor is in trouble for voting illegally as a noncitizen—but he has the support of his town.
Joe Ceballos was recently reelected mayor of Coldwater, Kansas, by a comfortable 101-20 margin. But just hours before the results came in, Ceballos, a legal permanent U.S. resident, was charged in state court with three counts of election perjury and three counts of voting without being qualified.
The Trump administration gleefully highlighted the case as it reinforced right-wing claims of widespread voter fraud. Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin included Ceballos’s picture and a copy of his signature on a voter registration form on a press release, saying, “This alien committed a felony by voting in American elections.”
But the town of Coldwater, almost entirely Republican, is rallying around their mayor, who voted for Donald Trump in the last three elections and has lived in the town since he was a teenager. Ceballos, 55, came to the United States at the age of 4 from Mexico, moving around a lot with his family before settling in Coldwater, close to Kansas’s border with Oklahoma. He received his green card in 1990.
Ceballos told The New York Times that he has never been back to Mexico since he left. While he used to help police as a Spanish interpreter, he doesn’t speak the language very well these days. According to the Times, by all appearances he is a Kansan—he drives a Ram truck, has a slight Southern Plains accent, and wears cowboy boots.
“I still strongly believe in Trump’s immigration laws about, ‘Let’s get the bad guys out of here.’ You know, they’re murderers, they killed people, they molested people, let’s get them out of here,” Ceballos said to the publication. “But I feel like I don’t fit that category. And I feel like that’s how they’re treating me.”
Ceballos has a misdemeanor battery conviction from 1994 for a fight involving multiple people, which he said was related to his first marriage. He doesn’t seem to have had any brushes with the law since then. After he was charged with voting illegally, he resigned. But the people of Coldwater have come to his defense, with ads being placed in the local newspaper to support Ceballos at his court hearing, which was so well attended that it was standing-room only.
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, who has railed against voter fraud for more than a decade, is trying to make an example out of Ceballos. At a news conference announcing the charges against Ceballos, he said, “Noncitizen voting is a real problem. It is not something that happens once in a decade. It is something that happens fairly frequently.”
In reality, noncitizen voting occurs very rarely in the U.S., with very few cases. Ceballos freely admits that he voted illegally, but he said he didn’t know that he couldn’t vote as a permanent resident and that he had never been told that he couldn’t. Last year, he applied to become a citizen, and he answered “yes” to a federal official in an interview who asked if he had ever voted. That, Ceballos says, is when everything went downhill.
Now Ceballos fears he will be found guilty and deported to Mexico, away from his family, or picked up by ICE before he even returns to court. Will the president he voted for take an interest, or use him as a poster child for voter fraud and justify his deportation?