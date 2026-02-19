Skip Navigation
Hafiz Rashid/
Reporters Arrested at Trump’s Secret Deportation Compound in Cameroon

Four journalists, including three from the Associated Press, have been locked up—and one was allegedly beaten by police—while attempting to interview the detainees.

Yaounde, Cameroon
J Carrier/Getty Images
Yaounde, Cameroon

Four journalists and a lawyer were arrested in Cameroon trying to cover Donald Trump’s secret deportation program.

The journalists were interviewing deported immigrants at a government detention center in the capital, Yaoundé, when they were detained by police along with a lawyer representing most of the 15 detainees. The compound was known to house African immigrants deported by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The detainees, none of whom are Cameroonian citizens, all had protection orders from U.S. courts barring them from being sent to their home countries for fear of persecution, The New York Times reported. The journalists were separated from the lawyer and taken to the country’s judicial police headquarters to be interrogated.

Three of the journalists are based in Cameroon and were on assignment for the Associated Press. The other journalist is Randy Joe Sa’ah, a freelancer who has worker for the BBC. The AP told the Times that the reporter was slapped but not seriously injured, although Sa’ah and the attorney, Joseph Awah Fru, said that the reporter appeared to have been beaten up and told him that he was attacked by police.

Some of the journalists were held in a cell for hours, Fru and Sa’ah said. Police took their cameras, laptops and phones before releasing them, claiming they contained sensitive government information. The Times unsuccessfully tried to reach police and the Cameroonian Ministry of Justice, and it’s not known if any of the five men face legal charges.

Neither the White House nor the State Department have publicly announced any kind of deal with Cameroon to accept deported immigrants. Some of the migrants held in Cameroon told the Times that they were pressured by local authorities to return to their home countries or be detained indefinitely in Cameroon.

“The state cannot prevent the public from knowing where they are keeping deportees who are not even citizens,” Fru said to the Times. “That goes to the whole idea of shady deals in the dark.”

Third-country deportations to countries like El Salvador were struck down in federal court last week, with U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg ruling that the immigrants were denied proper notice, due process, or court hearings. Did the immigrants in Cameroon face similar treatment?

Edith Olmsted/
/

DOJ Scrubs Record of Interviews With Trump Accuser From Epstein Files

The FBI interviewed one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims four times over her allegation that Donald Trump assaulted her when she was underage.

Donald Trump stands on Air Force One
Nathan Howard/Getty Images

The Department of Justice spoke four separate times to a woman who credibly accused Donald Trump of having sex with a minor he met through Jeffrey Epstein—but most accusations against the president appear to have been removed from the government’s documents on the alleged sex trafficker.

A 21-page slideshow buried in the massive trove of Epstein-related documents included allegations that sometime between 1983 and 1985, Trump forced a woman to give him oral sex when she was in her early teens. When the woman bit down on Trump’s exposed penis, he allegedly punched her in the head and kicked her out. That same woman told the DOJ that Epstein had introduced her to Trump in 1984.

Yet last week, Attorney General Pam Bondi insisted that there was “no evidence” that Trump had committed any crime—adding to the growing pile of denials from Trump officials that constitute a sweeping cover-up of the president’s alleged wrongdoing.

Justice Department records indicate that the FBI spoke to this woman not once but at least four separate times, according to independent journalist Roger Sollenberger. Now those records appear to have been removed from public viewing—despite the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which requires all documents relating to the alleged sex trafficker to be made public.

Sollenberger discovered a record of four separate interviews, which took place in the summer of 2019, in a separate database of documents downloaded from the government’s public files on Epstein. That document indicated that the first of the four interviews was conducted on July 24, 2019, and the last conducted on October 16, 2019. That document was given to Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers as part of her trial, though the specific allegations predated Maxwell’s involvement with Epstein, Sollenberger wrote.

The woman’s first interview was entered into the FBI’s case files on August 9, 2019, just one day before Epstein was found dead in his jail cell. FBI agents typically have a deadline of five working days to file interview write-ups, indicating an abnormal 16-day gap, Sollenberger noted.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

What the Latest Bombshell Epstein Arrest Means for Trump

Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested as part of a U.K. police investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Police officers stand outside Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's home after his arrest
Peter Nicholls/Getty Images
Police officers stand outside Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s home after his arrest

The global elite are beginning to face consequences for their affiliations with Jeffrey Epstein, and the dominoes may soon cascade into American politics.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former British prince and Duke of York, was arrested Thursday (his birthday) on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Recently released documents from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Epstein files trove surfaced disturbing images of Mountbatten-Windsor climbing over and inappropriately touching Epstein’s young victims.

His arrest is the latest notable instance in which someone with extensive ties to the child sex trafficker has actually faced a modicum of justice, sparking what some observers argue is a shift in the tides for Epstein’s alleged criminal associates—perhaps including Donald Trump.

As The Mirror’s columnist Christopher Bucktin noted Thursday, “Whatever the eventual outcome, the message was unmistakable: status alone no longer guarantees insulation from criminal investigation.”

Bucktin referred back to Attorney General Pam Bondi’s apparent refusal to hold Epstein’s associates accountable, including repeatedly denying requests during a congressional hearing last week to reopen investigations into Epstein’s connections based on the recently made public mounds of evidence in the DOJ’s files.

“If examining credible allegations against powerful individuals, like what the U.K. is now doing, risks shaking institutions, then those institutions demand deeper scrutiny, not gentler handling,” Bucktin continued. “The rule of law cannot function on the basis that some names are simply too significant, too connected, too politically sensitive to examine.”

King Charles said much the same hours after his brother’s arrest, noting in a statement that the “law must take its course” with regard to Mountbatten-Windsor’s alleged transgressions.

Bucktin argued that “justice cannot stop at one imprisoned accomplice while others retreat behind legal teams and influence. It cannot flinch because the truth might prove politically explosive. And it cannot accept that the potential embarrassment of the elite outweighs the public’s right to accountability,” he wrote.

“A birthday arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office should not stand alone as a rare spectacle. It should signal something larger: that no title, no fortune, no political office is sufficient armour against the law.”

Epstein Fallout Explodes Around the World—but Not on Team Trump
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Tucker Carlson Says He Was Detained in Israel

This comes the same day as reports that Trump asked Carlson “turn down the temperature” on his criticism of Israel.

Tucker Carlson speaks at a podium while holding a handheld mic.
Olivier Touron/AFP/Getty Images
Tucker Carlson speaks at Turning Point’s annual AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, on December 18, 2025.

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson—perhaps the right’s most prominent Israel critic—says he was detained by Israeli authorities in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. 

Carlson told the Daily Mail that while attempting to leave Ben Gurion International Airport, he and his staff had their passports taken, and his executive producer was interrogated after his sit-down with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.  

“Men who identified themselves as airport security took our passports, hauled our executive producer into a side room and then demanded to know what we spoke to Ambassador Huckabee about,” Carlson told the Daily Mail. “It was bizarre. We’re now out of the country.”

The Daily Mail also reported that two sources familiar with the matter said the Israeli government initially didn’t plan on letting Carlson into the country. 

A spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Israel denied Carlson’s claims and said he “received the same passport control questions” as other visitors to Israel. This comes the same day as reports that Trump asked Carlson and others to “turn down the temperature” on their criticism of Israel. 

This rift hinges on what some in the MAGA movement see as unfair U.S. fealty to Israel. In September, Carlson said, “Bibi Netanyahu is running around the Middle East telling people ‘I control the United States.’ I’m an American. It’s too humiliating. I can’t handle that. And I shouldn’t have to put up with that.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

CEOs Kiss the Ring at Trump Family Crypto Forum at Mar-a-Lago

The Trump family isn’t bothering to hide its blatant corruption.

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. clap at NASDAQ while standing in front of Zach Witkoff and a group of other men.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Eric Trump, the newly appointed ALT5 Board Director of World Liberty Financial, is joined by his brother and ALT5 Board Observer Donald Trump Jr., and Zach Witkoff, co-founder and CEO of World Liberty Financial to mark the $1.5B partnership between World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and ALT5 Sigma with the ringing of the NASDAQ opening bell on August 13, 2025 in New York City.

President Trump’s sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., on Wednesday kicked off their family’s cryptocurrency venture, World Liberty Financial, with an inaugural forum at their father’s Mar-a-Lago estate. 

Eric Trump boasted on X that the forum is “uniting visionaries from Crypto, Wall Street, tech and beyond to shape the future of finance—free from outdated banks, centralized control, and cancel culture.” In short, it was an opportunity for the Trump family to make more money off of the presidency in defiance of any ethical concerns. Eric’s brother, Donald Trump Jr., retweeted his post.

Screenshot X Eric Trump @EricTrump Today at Mar-a-Lago: The most powerful leaders in crypto, DeFi, and CeFi have gathered for the inaugural @WorldLibertyFi Forum! We are uniting visionaries from Crypto, Wall Street, tech and beyond to shape the future of finance—free from outdated banks, centralized control, and cancel culture. Modern American innovation is taking over and we couldn’t be more proud to lead the charge! #WorldLibertyForum #USD1 quote tweet of: WLFI @worldlibertyfi The stage is set. 🦅🇺🇸 The energy in the room at Mar-a-Lago is absolutely electric. World Liberty Forum 2026 is officially kicking off!

Speakers at the forum included financial executives Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, NASDAQ CEO Adenda Friedman, Canadian investor Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank fame, Nicki Minaj, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and numerous others. The brothers spoke to CNBC from the forum on Wednesday, thumbing their noses at critics who say the Trump family is profiting off people seeking to cozy up to the White House and creating multiple conflicts of interest. 

“The great irony here is they didn’t give us much of a choice,” Eric said.  

“They created this monster,” Donald Jr. interjected. Eric claimed that the Trumps were “canceled” by major financial institutions for political reasons, forcing them to turn to cryptocurrency and decentralized finance. 

President Trump sued JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon last month, accusing the bank of dropping him, his family, and his various businesses after the Capitol insurrection of January 6, which they deny. Last year, Trump sued Capital One with the same accusations. 

Last May, The New York Times discovered that the sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates paid $2 billion to purchase a stablecoin called USD1 from World Liberty Financial, a blatant attempt by a foreign government to line the pockets of the president and his family. The deal was brokered by Zach Witkoff, who happens to be the son of Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East. 

Two weeks later, Trump allowed the UAE to import a large amount of AI chips from the United States, with many of them going to a company owned by the man who controls the UAE’s fund, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan. CNBC asked the Trump brothers about this in the interview, and the pair denied doing anything wrong, with Donald Jr. dismissively saying, “We’ve been dealing with the conflict of interest stuff for years.” 

In reality, Wednesday’s forum was a new chance for similar lucrative deals for the Trumps from people with connections and interests that may not be known to the public. The World Liberty Financial X page even announced new partnerships and deals on Wednesday, some involving other Trump businesses. All of this indicates that the Trump presidency is a big financial windfall for the Trump family, ethics and conflicts of interest be damned.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Celebrates Black History Month by Listing All His Black Friends

He’s not racist, guys, he has tons of Black friends!

Donald Trump gestures with one hand speaks at a podium
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s celebration of Black History Month began with him rattling off the names of every Black person in his circle.

In an extraordinarily on-the-nose, unscripted White House address, the president listed more than a dozen names of prominent Black Americans for no clear reason other than to curry favor with his predominantly nonwhite audience, leveraging the legacies and prestige of the name-dropped pals in order to bolster his own credibility.

“Mike Tyson, boy I tell ya, Mike has been loyal to me. Whenever they come out, they say Trump is a racist, Trump’s a racist, Mike Tyson says, ‘He’s not a racist, he’s my friend, he’s been there from the beginning, good times and bad,’” Trump said. “But Mike Tyson’s a great guy and he’s so loyal. Always been loyal.”

“And Herschel Walker, speaking about loyal, how good a football player was Herschel? Now he’s the ambassador to the Bahamas,” Trump said, catching himself as he realized he couldn’t remember where he appointed the onetime Georgia wannabe politician. “I don’t know, Bahamas, Bermuda, is he Bahamas, Bermuda? Whatever! It’s a nice place.”

Trump’s next mention was football player and civil rights activist Jim Brown, whom he referred to as “silent but deadly.” But he didn’t stop there.

“By the way, Lawrence Taylor, great friend. Probably the greatest defensive player probably in the history of football, he’s a great friend of mine,” Trump continued.

Trump also shouted out former Representative Alvida King, “pardon czar” Alice Johnson, HUD Director Scott Turner, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, MAGA surrogate Corrin Rankin, Diandre Johnson, Agriculture Department Director of Private and Public Partnerships Director Bruce LeVell, and Senator Tim Scott.

Trump even mentioned singer-rapper Nicki Minaj, who took a hard right turn toward MAGA Avenue three months ago when her vaccine skepticism—which by then had become a hallmark of the far right—veered into a larger conservative ideology.

Last month, Minaj appeared beside the president for the unveiling of Trump Accounts, clutching his hand and hugging the alleged Epstein associate.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Mixes Up Two Black Countries at Black History Month Event

The president’s White House reception for Black History Month was … something.

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he speaks during a Black History Month event in the East Room of the White House.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he speaks during a Black History Month event in the East Room of the White House, on February 18.

President Trump mixed up two different Black Caribbean countries at a Black History Month event at the White House on Wednesday, suggesting that he couldn’t care less about them or the event.

“Herschel Walker, speaking about loyal,” Trump said while apparently naming every single Black person he knew. “How good a football player was Herschel? Herschel Walker, now he’s ambassador to the Bahamas. I don’t know. Bahamas, Bermuda, Berhamas, whatever. A nice place!”

Walker is ambassador to the Bahamas. This is just the president’s latest gaffe, as he mixed up Iceland and Greenland multiple times at Davos last month.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Appoints CDC Critic as Temporary Agency Head

Jay Bhattacharya criticized the CDC’s Covid-19 response.

Jay Bhattacharya gestures and speaks
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Jay Bhattacharya has been tapped to run the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—after spending years criticizing its pandemic response.

Bhattacharya will continue his role as the director of the National Institutes of Health, as well as leading the CDC on an acting basis, four people familiar with personnel decisions told The Washington Post Wednesday.

Bhattacharya has a history of undermining the CDC’s pandemic guidance. In 2020, the then NIH head, Dr. Francis Collins, labeled the former Stanford University physician and economist “fringe,” after Bhattacharya helped author the “Great Barrington Declaration,” which called for the end of the coronavirus lockdowns. In 2024, Bhattacharya criticized the CDC’s recommendation for widespread masking during the Covid-19 pandemic, calling it “pseudo science.”

Bhattacharya will replace former Deputy Health Secretary Jim O’Neill, a market-fundamentalist Silicon Valley investor and longtime associate of billionaire Peter Thiel. Bhattacharya also has the support of powerful figures among Trump supporters, including Thiel, Joe Rogan, and Elon Musk, who claims Twitter suppressed Bhattacharya’s views before the Tesla founder bought the platform.

O’Neill replaced Susan Monarez, the last Senate-approved CDC director, who was fired last summer after only 28 days in office. Monarez was ousted after she refused “to commit, in advance, to approving every” recommendation by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, “regardless of scientific evidence” and “to dismiss career officials responsible for vaccine policy without cause.”

But Bhattacharya may not be in lockstep with his boss, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., either. Earlier this month, Bhattacharya put himself at odds with the health secretary when he testified that he’d seen no evidence that vaccines cause autism.

This story has been updated.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump’s Sons Say Their Open Corruption Is Our Fault

Instead of denying the corruption accusations, Donald Jr. and Eric tried to shift the blame.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump stand next to each other
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s sons are so far past trying to dispel accusations of corruption that they’re actually blaming everyone else for making them so crooked.

Speaking to CNBC Wednesday from a gilded ballroom at their father’s Mar-a-Lago resort, Don Jr. and Eric Trump, co-founders of World Liberty Financial, didn’t bother to push back on claims that the rich and powerful had swarmed their family business in order to “curry favor” with the president. 

“The great irony here is they didn’t give us much of a choice,” Eric said.  

“They created this monster,” Don Jr. interjected. 

Skipping past ethics concerns, Eric claimed that the brothers had been forced to turn to decentralized finance after they were “canceled” by every major bank in the world, simply by virtue of wearing their “Make America Great Again” hats. 

Members of the Trump family were denied some financial services after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Both Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank reportedly refused to continue working with the Trump Organization, while Capital One and JPMorgan shuttered many of his personal and business accounts.

“They were pulling these accounts from us like we were absolute dogs,” Eric said. So, essentially, their blatant corruption was a kind of revenge on those who’d wronged them. 

CNBC also asked the Trump brothers to explain what was likely the most blatant instance of corruption since their father reentered office: the president’s sudden reversal to permit the United Arab Emirates to import 500,000 of Nvidia’s most advanced AI chips every year, after World Liberty Financial pocketed $2 billion from an investment firm with ties to an Emirati family member. 

The duo acted like everything was business as usual.

“(a) My father has nothing to do with, (b) It has nothing to do with AI chips, and (c) We met in the Middle East the first time,” Don Jr. claimed. “There’s not a person in that room, there’s not a banker, there’s not a fund manager that doesn’t go to the Middle East.

“We’ve been dealing with the conflict of interest stuff for years,” he continued. “They tried all this nonsense the first time around, frankly it’s gotten old. They were the ones who put us in the position by creating legislation to try to put us out of business. We just fought back.”

Eric claimed that it was simply the “law of unintended consequences.” When the big banks had canceled them, that forced the Trump family to embrace decentralized finance. As consumers worldwide adopted cryptocurrency, those very executives were forced to come crawling back to the Trump family, he said. 

The Trump brothers’ answers conveniently ignored the simple truth that those executives had come calling not only because daddy had been reinstalled in the White House, but because he’d already shown that he’d be more than willing to pull favors for anyone who wrote him a check. 

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

RFK Jr.’s FDA Yanks Warnings Against Fake Treatments for Autism

Some of those so-called cures include raw camel milk and chlorine dioxide.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gestures with one hand
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration is caving to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine conspiracies.

The FDA quietly removed a web page warning against therapies and treatments making “false claims” about autism, ProPublica reported Wednesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services told the investigative outlet that it had retired the web page “during a routine clean up of dated content at the end of 2025.” The page had not been updated since 2019, according to the agency.

The decision to ax the web landing has outraged autism advocates, who argue that there was nothing inaccurate about the information posted on the page, regardless of the last time it was updated.

The deceptive “treatments” for autism that the nixed FDA page warned against include raw camel milk, clay baths, and chlorine dioxide, a bleaching agent sometimes used in mouthwash (though it’s typically accompanied by labels warning against its ingestion), according to an archived version of the website.

“It may be an older page, but those warnings are still necessary,” Zoe Gross, a director at the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, told ProPublica. “People are still being preyed on by these alternative treatments like chelation and chlorine dioxide. Those can both kill people.”

The decision has also added to mounting fears that Kennedy’s appointment to run the Health and Human Services Department—and his virulent perspective on vaccines—is taking a vicious toll on America’s public health policy.

America’s diminishing herd immunity is due to a growing movement of anti-vax parents—whom Kennedy currently champions at the federal level—who refuse to provide their children with the same public health advantages that they received in their youth, mostly in fear of thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories that, at one point, linked autism to vaccines.

The researcher who sparked the myth that vaccines cause autism did so with a fraudulent paper. As a result, he lost his medical license and eventually rescinded his opinion. Since then, dozens of studies have proven there’s no correlation between autism and vaccines, including one study that surveyed more than 660,000 children over the course of 11 years.

During Texas’s deadly measles outbreak last year, Kennedy dodged vaccine recommendations by urging concerned locals to take more vitamins. He also justified a local religious community’s decision not to receive the vaccine by claiming that the measles vaccine contains “aborted fetus debris” as well as “DNA particles.” Fact check: It does not. Even Kennedy’s own officials have denied his health conspiracies, potentially at cost to their employment.

