Reporters Arrested at Trump’s Secret Deportation Compound in Cameroon
Four journalists, including three from the Associated Press, have been locked up—and one was allegedly beaten by police—while attempting to interview the detainees.
Four journalists and a lawyer were arrested in Cameroon trying to cover Donald Trump’s secret deportation program.
The journalists were interviewing deported immigrants at a government detention center in the capital, Yaoundé, when they were detained by police along with a lawyer representing most of the 15 detainees. The compound was known to house African immigrants deported by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The detainees, none of whom are Cameroonian citizens, all had protection orders from U.S. courts barring them from being sent to their home countries for fear of persecution, The New York Times reported. The journalists were separated from the lawyer and taken to the country’s judicial police headquarters to be interrogated.
Three of the journalists are based in Cameroon and were on assignment for the Associated Press. The other journalist is Randy Joe Sa’ah, a freelancer who has worker for the BBC. The AP told the Times that the reporter was slapped but not seriously injured, although Sa’ah and the attorney, Joseph Awah Fru, said that the reporter appeared to have been beaten up and told him that he was attacked by police.
Some of the journalists were held in a cell for hours, Fru and Sa’ah said. Police took their cameras, laptops and phones before releasing them, claiming they contained sensitive government information. The Times unsuccessfully tried to reach police and the Cameroonian Ministry of Justice, and it’s not known if any of the five men face legal charges.
Neither the White House nor the State Department have publicly announced any kind of deal with Cameroon to accept deported immigrants. Some of the migrants held in Cameroon told the Times that they were pressured by local authorities to return to their home countries or be detained indefinitely in Cameroon.
“The state cannot prevent the public from knowing where they are keeping deportees who are not even citizens,” Fru said to the Times. “That goes to the whole idea of shady deals in the dark.”
Third-country deportations to countries like El Salvador were struck down in federal court last week, with U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg ruling that the immigrants were denied proper notice, due process, or court hearings. Did the immigrants in Cameroon face similar treatment?