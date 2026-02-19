Epstein Accomplice Goes Missing Right Before He Was Going to Spill
Jean-Luc Brunel was ready to testify, but then Epstein found out.
Jean-Luc Brunel was ready to testify against Jeffrey Epstein in 2016 in exchange for immunity from his own alleged crimes against women and girls.
But when Epstein heard of Brunel’s plans, he reached out to attorney and former Obama White House counsel Kathryn Rummler, and Brunel went quiet, according to The Wall Street Journal. Epstein would walk free for three more years.
Recently released files from the Justice Department show that Brunel, a high-powered modeling scout, was working with lawyers representing Epstein victims in February 2016.
“One of Epstein’s bfs, Jean Luc Brunel, has helped get girls. He is wanting to cooperate,” according to a federal prosecutor’s notes. “Brunel is afraid of being prosecuted.”
Separate files indicate that Epstein found out about Brunel’s potential move against him in May 2016, and sent a typo-ridden email to an alleged girlfriend, former Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler.
“I spoke to Mic=el Kodesch. jean lucs friend.? he said that boies&=bsp; got jean luc full immunity and was taking him in to the us attny nxt t=esday. last week they said it was this week, &=bsp; he asked for 3 million dollars so that jean luc . would no= go in, [sic]” Epstein wrote, indicating that Brunel was offered $3 million by someone to keep quiet. “Neither he nor Jean luc lawyer titone are capable of t=lling the truth. howver he said that jean luc was worried=that if he didnt go in on tuesday they woudl arrest him.”
Ruemmler responded to Epstein a few hours later asking him to call and explain, which is understandable given the incoherence of the email. The next day, she sent Epstein an email that read: “Awake now. Talking to Poe in 20 mins.” Poe likely referred to Gregory Poe, Epstein’s attorney in Washington, D.C.
It’s unclear what Poe and Ruemmler discussed, but whatever it was, it seems to have been enough to shut Brunel up and keep Epstein a free man for three more years. Poe insists that he never talked to Ruemmler or Epstein about Brunel.
“It set us back a couple of years,” said attorney David Boies, who filed lawsuits on behalf of some Epstein victims. “We know from our lawsuits that there were more than 50 girls that were trafficked after this.”
A close colleague of Epstein’s, Brunel likely used his position to traffic young women. He was charged in 2020 with rape of minors in France, but was later found dead in his cell in 2022 before any trial could begin. And Ruemmler, who spent significant time with Epstein well after his 2008 conviction, tagging along on “lunches and dinners with celebrities, apartment hunting, and personal beauty appointments,” announced last week that she was resigning from Goldman Sachs.