MAHA Moms Are Pissed at Trump for Boosting Controversial Pesticide

The New York Times reports that women who flocked to the president in the 2024 election and embraced his promise to tackle “toxins in our environments and pesticides in our food” feel betrayed after Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to boost U.S. production of glyphosate, the pesticide used in the weedkiller Roundup possibly linked to cancer and the subject of numerous lawsuits, including one brought by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“Ensuring an adequate supply of elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides is thus crucial to the national security and defense, including food-supply security,” Trump’s order read.

As a result, these women, some of whom embraced the moniker MAHA moms after Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” slogan, are now rethinking their support for the president.