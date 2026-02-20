MAHA Moms Are Pissed at Trump for Boosting Controversial Pesticide
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s MAHA moms are turning against the president after his shocking executive order on glyphosate.
Donald Trump is losing the MAHA moms.
The New York Times reports that women who flocked to the president in the 2024 election and embraced his promise to tackle “toxins in our environments and pesticides in our food” feel betrayed after Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to boost U.S. production of glyphosate, the pesticide used in the weedkiller Roundup possibly linked to cancer and the subject of numerous lawsuits, including one brought by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
“Ensuring an adequate supply of elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides is thus crucial to the national security and defense, including food-supply security,” Trump’s order read.
As a result, these women, some of whom embraced the moniker MAHA moms after Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” slogan, are now rethinking their support for the president.
“Women feel like they were lied to, that MAHA movement is a sham,” health and wellness podcaster Alex Clark, who works for the Trump-allied group Turning Point USA, told the Times. “How am I supposed to rally these women to vote red in the midterms? How can we win their trust back? I am unsure if we can.”
Some MAHA moms have directed their anger at the president, but others question why Kennedy is backing production of a chemical he has criticized. On the Instagram page of Vani Hari, who promotes healthy eating and advises the White House on food policy, several commenters were upset with Kennedy.
“This begs the question why didn’t sec Kennedy have a say and stop it,” wrote one person, while another asked “Where is RFK Jr.?” Neither Kennedy’s office nor the Trump administration have addressed whether Kennedy was part of any discussions about the order before it was issued.
The founder of Moms Across America, Zen Honeycutt, has led a campaign against glyphosate, petitioning stores not to sell it and supporting testing for pesticide residue. She called Trump’s order “an egregious offense to what he promised” in an interview with the Times.
Trump’s order also has pushback from Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who posted on X Thursday that he would introduce legislation to overturn the order. It seems that Trump has started a fight between MAGA and MAHA.