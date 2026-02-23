Mar-a-Lago Gunman Was Big Trump Supporter—and Pissed About Epstein
Austin Tucker Martin had become “fixated” on the Epstein files.
The 21-year-old man shot dead after entering Mar-a-Lago with a shotgun and gas canister on Sunday was an “outspoken” Christian, a strong Trump supporter, and obsessed with the cover-up of the Epstein files, according to people who knew him.
Austin Tucker Martin of Moore County, North Carolina, was met by two Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy inside the north gate of Mar-a-Lago around 1:30 a.m, while President Trump was in Washington, D.C. When Martin was ordered to put down his weapon, he put the gas canister down and raised the shotgun. All three men then opened fire and killed Martin.
His co-workers shared texts they’d received from Martin just days before his death.
“I don’t know if you read up on the Epstein Files, but evil is real and unmistakable,” Martin said in a February 15 text message obtained by TMZ. “The best people like you and I can do is use what little influence we have. Tell other people about what you hear about the Epstein files and what the government is doing about it. Raise awareness.”
His co-workers at the Austin at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in North Carolina told TMZ that he was upset by what he believed was a government cover-up and often mentioned powerful people “getting away with it.”
Martin was reportedly particularly disturbed by the latest tranche release, which revealed sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s ties with people like the former Prince Andrew, former Obama White House attorney Kathy Ruemmler, and Trump Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, among others.
Martin is the second person to attempt to enter Mar-a-Lago with the intent to kill the president, and the third in general. In 2024, Ryan Routh attempted to assassinate Donald Trump at the Florida estate. He was recently sentenced to life in prison. And of course, Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to kill Trump in Pennsylvania in 2024. All three were white men.