Trump Shackles EPA and Blows Up Key Pillar in Climate Change Fight
The Environmental Protection Agency can no longer regulate greenhouse gas emissions.
President Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday rejected scientific evidence that greenhouse gases endanger public health and welfare, undermining a foundational pillar in the fight against climate change.
The agency revoked the 2009 endangerment finding, an Obama-era policy that emerged from the 2007 Massachusetts v. EPA Supreme Court case that determined greenhouse gases to be a real public health risk that could be addressed via the Clean Air Act. Repealing the rule affects what the EPA can regulate, from vehicles to the oil and gas industry to major power plants.
President Trump claimed that the endangerment finding “severely damaged the American auto industry and massively drove up prices for American consumers.” But this is a massive blow for the institutional fight against climate change—and for our finite environment.
Less pollution and emissions oversight will only expedite the negative impacts of climate change that we’ve already experienced.
“This decision prioritizes the profits of big oil and gas companies and polluters over clean air and water, the health of kids and all people, and the progress we’ve made to respond to climate change,” Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health head Lisa Patel told Axios.
Legal challenges from the D.C. Court of Appeals are expected soon.
This story has been updated.