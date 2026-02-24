White House Abruptly Yanks Kristi Noem’s Big Shutdown Plan
This led to some brief confusion on the status of TSA PreCheck.
The Department of Homeland Security went back on its decision to suspend TSA PreCheck as part of the partial government shutdown after the White House got involved.
The Washington Post reported Monday night that the idea to pause the program, which allows travelers who pay a fee and complete a background check to get through airport security faster, was hatched by Secretary Kristi Noem and her chief aide (and rumored boyfriend) Corey Lewandowski. DHS announced the suspension Saturday, but then the Trump administration told them to pull back. Otherwise, the pause would have gone into effect on Sunday at 6 a.m.
In a statement, a DHS spokesperson told the Post, “We decided to handle TSA pre-check on an airport-by-airport basis depending on workforce and resource strain instead of a blanket policy. If the government stays shutdown, we will be forced to implement these emergency measures nationwide to mitigate resource and workforce strain. This political game by the Democrats is putting strain on our TSA workers who are working without pay.”
The back-and-forth caused confusion at airports on Sunday, and is yet another example of chaotic decisions from Noem and Lewandowski at DHS. Noem’s decision to demolish historic buildings at DHS headquarters in Washington, D.C. has exposed DHS employees to asbestos, and a new tool to help federal agents identify noncitizens is full of bugs.
ICE, which is overseen by the department, has been exposed for drastically reducing the amount of training its agents are required to get, and the immigration agency may have also ignored warnings about the reckless use of force before two U.S. citizens were killed in Minnesota last month. Coast Guard officials are reportedly upset at how DHS is using their resources for deportations, and the agency has lost the support of most Americans, according to polls.
Noem’s personal conduct has also made the news, from her alleged relationship with Lewandowski to the fact that she fired and rehired a pilot over a missing blanket. She’s pulled P.R. stunts at a notorious prison in El Salvador and made up a crazy story about deporting a cannibal. It’s little wonder that Democrats, including Trump-friendly Senator John Fetterman, want her impeached.