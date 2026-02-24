Epstein Survivors Will Stare Down Trump at State of the Union
President Trump will receive an uncomfortable reminder about Jeffrey Epstein when delivering his State of the Union address.
As President Trump makes his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will have at least six Epstein survivors staring back at him.
Multiple congressional Democrats announced that they’d be inviting women who were abused by convicted sex offender and former Trump confidant Jeffrey Epstein.
Epstein Transparency Act co-sponsor Ro Khanna is bringing survivor Haley Robson, who said she was trafficked by Epstein at the age of 16. Robson voted for Trump but has since called for him to be impeached.
Sky and Amanda Roberts, the brother and sister-in-law of Virginia Giuffre, will arrive with Representatives Jamie Raskin and Suhas Subramanyam. Giuffre had alleged that she was approached in 2000 by Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, where she worked at the time as a pool attendant, and was subsequently abused for the next two years. Giuffre committed suicide last April.
Representative Robert Garcia will bring survivor Annie Farmer, while Representative Maxine Dexter invited Epstein survivor Lisa Phillips to take her place at the speech. Senator Chuck Schumer will be joined by survivor Danielle Bensky.
This comes as NPR reported that the Justice Department willfully obscured documents containing allegations against President Donald Trump in its recent files—all while claiming transparency.
The State of the Union will be at 9 p.m. EST on Tuesday.