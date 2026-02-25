Skip Navigation
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
Trump Wants to Deport Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and … Robert De Niro?

Donald Trump attacked the actor in a crazed post–State of the Union rant.

Donald Trump stands and smiles at the lectern during the State of the Union
Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images

The White House’s next immigration target: a pair of Democratic lawmakers and famed actor Robert De Niro.

The Academy Award–winning performer headlined Defiance.org’s “State of the Swamp” counter-address Tuesday evening, speaking to America at the same time that the president appealed to both chambers of Congress. But De Niro’s message of love, unity, and kicking Donald Trump out of office did not sit well with the president.

In a post on Truth Social Wednesday, Trump said that De Niro should be shipped out of the country, alongside Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who protested Trump’s State of the Union address in person the night before.

“They should actually get on a boat with Trump Deranged Robert De Niro, another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely Low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying—some of which is seriously CRIMINAL!” Trump wrote.

“When I watched him break down in tears last night, much like a child would do,” Trump continued, referring to a moment in which De Niro was visibly choked up as he spoke about the amount of hate and distrust that Trump has planted in American communities, “I realized that he may be even sicker than Crazy Rosie O’Donnell, who is right now in Ireland trying to figure out how to come back into our beautiful United States.”

The bombastic alumna of The View moved to Ireland last March to avoid Trump’s glaring attention (the two have shared a vicious public history, in which the president has repeatedly referred to O’Donnell as a “loser,” a “wacko,” a “mentally deranged person,” and a “big, fat pig”). Earlier this month, O’Donnell revealed that she had made a secret sojourn to the U.S. to visit her family, and to see how difficult it would be to navigate in and out of the country, though she noted to SiriusXM’s Chris Cuomo that she did not regret leaving America “at all.”

“The energy that I felt while in the United States … it was scary,” O’Donnell told Cuomo. “There’s a feeling that something is really wrong, and no one is doing anything about it.”

Last week, the Federal Communications Commission revealed that it was investigating The View over whether it had violated the broadcast regulator’s “equal time” rule after James Talarico, a Democratic candidate for the Senate in Texas, appeared on the show.

Trump also took swings at Omar and Tlaib in the same post, condemning their State of the Union protest while describing the progressive duo as having the “bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people.”

“LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalized,” Trump wrote, adding that anyone who behaves like Omar and Tlaib should be sent “back from where they came—as fast as possible.”

Malcolm Ferguson
Trump Staffer Seems to Be MAGA Influencer Behind Deranged X Account

“Johnny MAGA” appears to be on the Trump administration’s payroll.

A person holds a smartphone with social media apps on the screen.
Anna Barclay/Getty Images

The person behind the massive, deeply biased MAGA X account appears to actually be White House staffer Garrett Wade, according to recent reporting from Wired.

Wired revealed that one of Wade’s phone numbers was connected to the “Johnny MAGA” account, and a source later corroborated that information.

The account, which boasts nearly 300,000 followers, is essentially scheduled pro-Trump shitposting. But it never disclosed that it’s actually on the administration’s payroll—raising serious questions regarding ethics and transparency. The account frequently amplifies administration talking points.

“They’re burning the American flag right now in Minneapolis. And they really expect you to believe that ICE shot an innocent civilian,” the account wrote in January, after Renee Good was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis.

“Gavin Newsom attempts to act hood while meeting Usher in Atlanta,” the account wrote on Tuesday. “Absolute cornball.”

“Democrats are actually refusing to stand for our gold-winning US men’s hockey team,” Johnny MAGA wrote during the State of the Union. “Unbelievable.”

Neither Wade nor any White House staff have commented.

“People have a right to know who is trying to manipulate public opinion, and they have a right to know whether or not they’re experiencing astroturf politics,” University of Pittsburgh media ethics professor told Wired. “This lack of transparency and the conflict of interest surrounding this account and the lack of disclosure all amount to a breach of public trust.”

Hafiz Rashid
State of the Union Guest Had to Leave Early After DHS Threatened Him

The Department of Homeland Security made a post about immigrant guests at the speech, calling out Marcelo Gomes da Silva by name.

Marcelo Gomes da Silva speaks at a podium
Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu/Getty Images

A guest of Democratic Representative Seth Moulton at Tuesday night’s State of the Union address left midway through the speech after the Department of Homeland Security directly threatened him on social media.

Marcelo Gomes da Silva, 19, was enjoying his time in the visitors’ gallery in the House of Representatives, watching Donald Trump’s speech. But when Trump honored the gold medal–winning U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team, Moulton’s chief of staff, Neesha Suarez, escorted Gomes out of the chamber. She had seen a post from the DHS and worried about Gomes’s safety in a room with a heavy law enforcement presence.

The post on X, part of a thread where the department mentioned the named immigrant guests that Democratic members of Congress brought to the address, called Gomes “an illegal alien who has no right to be in our nation.”

“We are committed to enforcing the law and fighting for the arrest, detention, and removal of aliens like him,” the post stated.

Gomes was detained by ICE in June while driving to volleyball practice in Milford, Massachusetts. A high school junior at the time, his arrest sparked protests in the town over the fact that he had no criminal record and took honors classes, played varsity sports, and played the drums in his church band.

The teen legally came to the U.S. from Brazil when he was 6 with his parents, but his visa later expired. ICE said they were looking for his father, claiming that he had a history of speeding in residential areas, including driving over 100 miles per hour. The Boston Globe only found that Gomes’s father ran a stop sign in 2023.

Gomes was released from ICE detention in Burlington, Vermont, a week after his arrest, still wearing his volleyball shorts and Crocs, and was greeted by Moulton and Representative Jake Auchincloss. He then applied for asylum.

Suarez had driven Gomes to Washington and knew that he didn’t have his phone, so she took him to Moulton’s office to watch the rest of the speech. He checked social media, texted his friends, and called his mother.

“I can’t believe they still want to chase after me,” Gomes, dressed in a gray suit, told the Globe. “I’m just disappointed in the ignorance. It’s really inhumane, and there’s a lack of empathy.”

After the speech, Moulton met Gomes in his office and told him to “keep fighting.”

“We’re obviously concerned about it, but sometimes in America, you have to do brave things,” Moulton said, regarding the DHS’s post. “Sometimes when you really believe in freedom, you actually have to risk it.… Sometimes you have to fight hardest for your country when your country lets you down.”

Gomes was happy to be in Washington, spending two days in the city, getting a tour of the Capitol, and meeting politicians such as Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey. Before his arrest, he wanted to be a plumber, but now he wants to be a congressman.

“Things are going so good, and then all of a sudden you remember that you could get taken at any time,” Gomes said. “I truly believe everything in my life is in God’s hands. If he wants me to be here and work for the people and help immigrants as much as I can, I’ll be here. But if he doesn’t, then I’ll go back.”

Malcolm Ferguson
Larry Summers Will Resign From Harvard Over Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Former Harvard University president and Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is finally resigning.

Larry Summers
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Larry Summers

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is resigning from his Harvard University professor job amidst increased scrutiny regarding his ties to deceased sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

“Professor Summers has announced that he will retire from his academic and faculty appointments at Harvard at the end of this academic year and will remain on leave until that time,” Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton said in a statement.

Summers, who went on leave from Harvard in November, previously served as treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton.

Summers and Epstein exchanged text messages frequently in 2018 and 2019, well after Epstein was a convicted sex offender.

“We talked on phone. Then ‘I can’t talk later’. Dint think I can talk tomorrow’. I said what are you up to. She said ‘I’m busy’. I said awfully coy u are,” Summers wrote to Epstein in March 2019, seeking advice on a young female “mentee” he was trying to seduce at the time (he was married then, and still is). “And then I said. ‘Did u really rearrange the weekend we were going to be together because guy number 3 was coming.’ She said no his schedule changed after we changed our plans.”

“Shes smart. making you pay for past errors. ignore the daddy im going to go out with the motorcycle guy, you reacted well.. annoyed shows caring., no whining showed strentgh,” Epstein wrote back, just months before his death in prison.

Summers even addressed the disgraceful revelations in front of a class full of students back in November.

“Some of you will have seen my statement of regret expressing my shame with respect to what I did in communication with Mr. Epstein,” Summers told a class. “But I think it’s very important to fulfill my teaching obligations.” Now, those engagements are coming to a close.

Summers joins a short list of Americans who have resigned over their ties to Epstein, including former Obama White House lawyer Kathy Ruemmler, CBS News’s Peter Attia, Hyatt Hotels heir Thomas Pritzker, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison chairman Brad Karp, and New York School of Visual Arts department chair David A. Ross.

This story has been updated.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
Turns Out, Kristi Noem’s Plane Freakout Wasn’t Over a Blanket

Here’s the real reason the Homeland Security secretary fired (and then rehired) a Coast Guard pilot.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a press conference
Al Drago/Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s blanket fiasco may not have been about a blanket at all.

The so-called ICE Barbie allegedly had her rumored beau, expired-special-employee Corey Lewandowski, fire a Coast Guard pilot last May after Noem neglected to bring her favorite weighted blanket onto the second flight of one of her trips.

But three DHS insiders that spoke with the Daily Mail indicate that the spectacle may not have been about an abandoned blanket, but rather a mysterious bag with potentially embarrassing contents.

“This was never about a blanket,” one insider with knowledge of the incident told the Mail. “The blanket was a cover story for what really happened. The whole thing was really about the bag that was left.”

The insiders were unable to shed light on what was in the bag.

Reports of the episode began to circulate earlier this month. A maintenance issue on one of Noem’s planes had forced her to land and deboard to another aircraft. The sudden switch inspired Lewandowski to fire the pilot responsible for flying the first plane—Keith Thomas, a commanding officer for the Coast Guard—after they discovered the blanket was missing.

Thomas was told to take a commercial flight home when they reached their destination.

But moments later, Lewandowski had to backtrack on the pilot’s terminated employment, though he didn’t do so in any admission of wrongdoing. Instead, Noem tapped the pilot to fly her around again because “no one else was available to fly them home,” reported The Wall Street Journal.

Noem’s alleged affair with Lewandowski is one of the worst-kept secrets in Washington. The pair are practically inseparable, and have been spotted grinding on each other at parties and leaving each other’s apartments, despite the fact that they are both married to other people.

The arrangement has become such a MAGA meme that the DHS secretary was actually mocked for taking her husband to a black-tie White House event over the weekend instead of Lewandowski.

Hafiz Rashid
Epstein Relationship With Virgin Islands Governor Exposed in New Texts

The governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands helped Jeffrey Epstein at least once in a property dispute.

U.S. Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan Jr. speaks while sitting on stage during an event
Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images
U.S. Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan Jr.

Newly revealed text messages from the government’s files on Jeffrey Epstein reveal that he had a long-standing relationship with the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands, including getting help in a legal dispute over construction on his private islands.

In 2019, months before he was arrested, Epstein was facing possible fines over unauthorized construction on one of his islands. So he turned to Albert Bryan Jr., the Democratic governor of the territory, who reassured Epstein that he’d handle the matter. Bryan informed Epstein that he told the islands’ top environmental official to pause enforcing the infraction until they could speak.

Epstein complained further about the fines and negative media attention, to which Bryan replied that he asked the commissioner in charge of the case to recuse himself and approve all of Epstein’s previous permit requests. “We got u,” Bryan texted the billionaire.

Epstein’s vast connections are further exposed with every trove of files the government releases, and this batch shows how he was able to operate and commit crimes in the U.S. Virgin Islands: by throwing his money around to sway the people in charge. We don’t know if Bryan, who is currently in the last year of his second term as governor, actually took action to help Epstein, but further text messages indicate he was willing to keep advocating for the billionaire.

The two would meet privately, and Epstein claimed that enforcing the law against him could “kill all interest and send investors to puerto rico instead !!” Effectively, he implied that he and his friends would take their money elsewhere if he had to follow the rules.

Bryan and Epstein knew each other since at least September 2018, when Epstein, his tax attorney, employees at one of his financial services companies, and his personal assistant arranged a meeting with Bryan, then a candidate challenging the islands’ incumbent governor, and his campaign manager.

Their communications would continue through the next year, even after May 2019, when the Miami Herald exposed Epstein’s activities. The paper examined the light plea deal Epstein received in 2008 over soliciting prostitution, including from a minor. Bryan was questioned in 2023 as part of a civil lawsuit about his relationship with Epstein.

Bryan testified at the time that he thought the billionaire’s 2008 charges were settled after Epstein “copped a plea to having sex with a hooker who was under age,” and said he “wasn’t really interested” in learning about new charges from Epstein’s 2019 arrest. He denied giving Epstein special treatment but later apologized for the wording of his remarks through a spokesperson.

“I believe that we should honor and support all victims of human trafficking. That was a terrible use of language, and I should never had said that. It was disrespectful,” Bryan said in a statement.

That doesn’t change the fact that, even indirectly, Bryan helped enable Epstein far away from prying eyes in the Caribbean. It’s not known if the governor broke any laws, but at the very least, his reputation is ruined, as the U.S. Virgin Islands is another place where Epstein escaped scrutiny, investigation, and prosecution. Not a single agency on the island ever looked into him.

Finn Hartnett
Trump’s Surgeon General Pick Panics When Asked if Flu Vaccine Is Safe

Casey Means, who has no active medical license, wants to become the nation’s top doctor.

Casey Means testifies in Congress.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Casey Means, nominee for U.S. surgeon general, testifies at a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing, on February 25.

It’s unsurprising, but disappointing nonetheless: The president’s pick for surgeon general is a vaccine skeptic.

During her Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday, Casey Means was caught in a bind between party loyalty and medical truth after Senator Tim Kaine repeatedly asked her about a CBS article in which Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said there is “no evidence” that the flu vaccine prevents serious disease, hospitalizations, or death among children. The overwhelming medical evidence shows that the flu vaccine is safe and effective.

Means, a wellness influencer and author aligned with RFK Jr, first dodged the question by trying to generalize. “I believe vaccines save lives,” she said.

Kaine then pushed Means to answer the question about the flu vaccine specifically.

“I have not personally seen that quote or that article.… I believe that all patients should talk to their doctors,” she replied.

But Kaine wasn’t done, asking again: “Do you believe there’s no evidence that the flu vaccine has no efficacy in reducing serious injury or hospitalization?”

This time, Means paused for four seconds.

“This is an easy one, doctor,” the senator said.

“I support the CDC’s guidance on the vaccine,” Means eventually said.

“Do you think the flu vaccine reduces the risk of hospitalization or serious injury?” Kaine said.

“At the population level, I certainly think it does,” Means stammered.

Kaine then lambasted Means for her filibustering: “Three minutes in, you answered a question that had a very simple yes, or it had a very simple no.”

Means’s hesitancy to go against the conspiratorial anti-vaxxer serving as health secretary exposed the depressing ironies of her being tapped to be America’s leading public health spokesperson. As an entrepreneur and influencer, Means has profited by sowing distrust in the medical system. As The New York Times pointed out, one chapter of her best-selling book is titled Trust Yourself, Not Your Doctor.

Earlier in the hearing, Means said that while she “accepts” evidence that vaccines do not cause autism, she wants to see more research done on the matter.

“Science is never settled,” she added.

For decades, medical studies have shown that there is absolutely no link between vaccines and autism, but Means, like Kennedy, continues not to trust the work.

Means was questioned by Senator Bill Cassidy, a Republican physician who voted to confirm RFK Jr. but has been outspoken in his belief that vaccines are safe.

Cassidy asked if Means thought mothers should get their children vaccinated against measles. The modern measles vaccine was created in 1954, and seven years later, was declared “100% effective” by the World Health Organization. The Centers for Disease Control reported that measles had been entirely eradicated from the U.S. in 2000, but that has changed since Trump’s second term. American communities have faced multiple measles outbreaks this year due to rising anti-vax sentiment.

Means stoked that sentiment further by declining to encourage use of the vaccine. “I do believe that each patient, mother, parent needs to have a conversation with their pediatrician about any medication they’re putting in their body, their children’s bodies,” she said.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist, then asked Means about a recent American Medical Association statement. “An abundance of evidence from decades of scientific studies shows no link between vaccines and autism,” the statement reads.


Sanders once again asked her if she believed vaccines caused autism; Means once again wouldn’t give a straight answer. “I am not going to sit here and say we should not study something in the future,” she said, pointing to rising autism rates among children.

A graduate of Stanford School of Medicine, Means previously dropped out of a surgical residency at Oregon Health and Science University. She has been criticized for repeatedly using the “Dr.” honorific though her medical license, granted in 2014, has been inactive since 2019. Without an active medical license, Means is unauthorized to practice medicine or prescribe medication.

This story has been updated.

Malcolm Ferguson
Supreme Court Unanimously Strikes Down Private Prison Immunity Case

The Supreme Court has ruled against private prison operator Geo Group.

Supreme Court
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously against private prison company Geo Group, denying them a fast-track appeal of a lower court ruling that found they are not immune from being sued.

The initial lawsuit was brought about in 2014 by Alejandro Menocal and other former detainees at the Aurora Immigration Processing Center in Colorado. They filed a class action lawsuit against GEO Group claiming they were forced to clean common areas and were punished with solitary confinement if they said no. Detainees claimed that they worked at the detention center for either $1 a day or no pay at all.

Geo Group, the second-largest contractor for President Trump’s mass detention campaign, didn’t think it should even be able to be sued in the first place.

The prison company argued that it deserved “derivative sovereign immunity,” something usually reserved for the government, because it works with and for the U.S. government. It also claimed that it should have the right to immediate appeals rather than after-trial appeals, which would have allowed it to ignore unfavorable rulings.

Now, thanks to the unanimous Supreme Court ruling, the forced-labor lawsuit brought by the immigrant detainees at Geo Group can move forward.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
Leaked Kash Patel Schedule Shows What He Really Got Up to at Olympics

The FBI director said he was in Italy for work. Here’s the truth.

FBI Director Kash Patel stands in the audience ahead of the men's hockey final at the 2026 Winter Olympics
Elsa/Getty Images
FBI Director Kash Patel attends the men’s hockey final at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

FBI Director Kash Patel took a four-day trip to Italy on the taxpayers’ dime—but the actual contents of the visit had little to do with serving the American public.

The director’s internal schedule for his Italian sojourn was obtained by The New York Times. The agenda revealed that Patel had scheduled “several hours of work meetings” and “a handful of meet-and-greets” during his time abroad, according to the Times—but the work was paired with hours of down time that included private meals and “cultural activities.”

Nonetheless, Patel and his team vehemently defended his spending decisions.

“Director Patel had highly productive meetings in Italy focused on strengthening joint counterterrorism coordination, transnational crime enforcement, the extradition of high value targets and Olympic security planning with our closest allies,” Ben Williamson, a spokesman for Patel, told the Times.

“The leaking of his minute-by-minute schedule is a criminal act that jeopardizes security and will not be taken lightly,” he added.

Patel’s flight history has once again become the subject of intense scrutiny since the Olympics, when a video was leaked of the FBI director partying alongside the U.S. men’s hockey team after their Olympic gold medal win. In the video, Patel is seen chugging beers inside the boys’ locker room in Milan.

But the conspiracy podcaster turned government official has been riding on the country’s dime since he was sworn in as the face of America’s largest national law enforcement agency. Weeks after a Republican-controlled Senate gave Patel the green light to run the FBI, he took several jaunts to different areas of the country, including Las Vegas and Nashville, a lifestyle he hasn’t been shy to advertise among the rank and file of the federal bureau.

Patel’s poor resource management continued for months. In September, his reliance on the bureau’s fleet waylaid the investigation into Charlie Kirk’s assassination by at least a day, preventing a critical analysis team from accessing a flight to the crime scene. His personal flights interfered with another FBI investigation on December 13, when the FBI’s shooting reconstruction team was unable to immediately respond to a shooting at Brown University due to a lack of available bureau planes at an airport in Richmond, Virginia, according to Senator Dick Durbin.

It’s a wildly hypocritical development for Patel, who used to regularly chastise politicians for needless spending before he joined the ranks of the Trump administration. Patel relentlessly hounded the financial behavior of the man who previously filled his role—FBI Director Chris Wray—even arguing in 2023 that the FBI should “ground” Wray’s private jet “that he pays for with taxpayer dollars to hop around the country.”

Hafiz Rashid
Mike Johnson Panics About Losing the House in 2026 Midterms

Johnson accidentally admitted just how weak Donald Trump’s presidency actually is.

House Speaker Mike Johnson shakes hands with Donald Trump at the lectern after the State of the Union. Vice President JD Vance stands next to Johnson and claps
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson let slip Tuesday night just how badly President Donald Trump needs Republicans to hold onto Congress.

Following Trump’s long State of the Union address, Johnson tried to maintain an upbeat mood about the administration, telling Newsmax, “He needs all four years, not just two, to fix the mess.

“If we lost the midterms—heaven forbid, if we lost the majority in the House, it would be the end of the Trump presidency in a real effect,” Johnson said. “So we’ve got to keep this going, and I think we’re excited to put our candidates on the field to explain all of this to the people.”

Johnson seems well aware that if Democrats gain a sizable majority in at least the House, they can slow down the Trump agenda, subject the White House to investigations, slow or block funding, and even attempt to impeach administration officials. ICE could be severely curtailed from its reckless and violent deportations and detentions, and laws could be passed against Trump’s whimsical tariffs.

Trump knows this too, which is why he constantly suggests taking over elections and instituting voter suppression laws, such as the SAVE Act. Johnson and his fellow Republicans, rather than use their power as a separate branch of government to check Trump’s bad impulses, want to keep enabling everything he does because they fear him turning on any one of them. Meanwhile, the economy continues to sputter and federal agents continue to violate the Constitution.

