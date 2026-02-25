Trump Wants to Deport Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and … Robert De Niro?
Donald Trump attacked the actor in a crazed post–State of the Union rant.
The White House’s next immigration target: a pair of Democratic lawmakers and famed actor Robert De Niro.
The Academy Award–winning performer headlined Defiance.org’s “State of the Swamp” counter-address Tuesday evening, speaking to America at the same time that the president appealed to both chambers of Congress. But De Niro’s message of love, unity, and kicking Donald Trump out of office did not sit well with the president.
In a post on Truth Social Wednesday, Trump said that De Niro should be shipped out of the country, alongside Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who protested Trump’s State of the Union address in person the night before.
“They should actually get on a boat with Trump Deranged Robert De Niro, another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely Low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying—some of which is seriously CRIMINAL!” Trump wrote.
“When I watched him break down in tears last night, much like a child would do,” Trump continued, referring to a moment in which De Niro was visibly choked up as he spoke about the amount of hate and distrust that Trump has planted in American communities, “I realized that he may be even sicker than Crazy Rosie O’Donnell, who is right now in Ireland trying to figure out how to come back into our beautiful United States.”
The bombastic alumna of The View moved to Ireland last March to avoid Trump’s glaring attention (the two have shared a vicious public history, in which the president has repeatedly referred to O’Donnell as a “loser,” a “wacko,” a “mentally deranged person,” and a “big, fat pig”). Earlier this month, O’Donnell revealed that she had made a secret sojourn to the U.S. to visit her family, and to see how difficult it would be to navigate in and out of the country, though she noted to SiriusXM’s Chris Cuomo that she did not regret leaving America “at all.”
“The energy that I felt while in the United States … it was scary,” O’Donnell told Cuomo. “There’s a feeling that something is really wrong, and no one is doing anything about it.”
Last week, the Federal Communications Commission revealed that it was investigating The View over whether it had violated the broadcast regulator’s “equal time” rule after James Talarico, a Democratic candidate for the Senate in Texas, appeared on the show.
Trump also took swings at Omar and Tlaib in the same post, condemning their State of the Union protest while describing the progressive duo as having the “bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people.”
“LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalized,” Trump wrote, adding that anyone who behaves like Omar and Tlaib should be sent “back from where they came—as fast as possible.”