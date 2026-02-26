“It Ends Today”: Judge Threatens to Haul in DOJ Officials Under Oath
A federal judge is fed up with top officials ignoring court orders on immigration.
Fed up with the Trump administration repeatedly violating court orders in immigration cases, a federal judge said Thursday that he is prepared to make officials in the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security testify under oath.
U.S. District Judge Zahid Quraishi ordered the immediate release of Diana Elizabeth Cartagena Hueso, a 29-year-old immigrant from El Salvador with no criminal record. In his ruling, Quraishi pointed to several cases in his federal district in New Jersey where the government has “largely frustrated” court efforts to protect the rights of immigrant detainees. Quraishi said that earlier this month, “the U.S. Attorney’s Office conceded to violating 72 orders issued in immigration habeas cases in this district alone.”
“That number by itself is objectively appalling, but at least one judge has indicated that it was underreported,” Quaraishi wrote in his ruling. “The Government’s continued actions after being called to task can now only be deemed intentional. The undersigned will not stand idly by and allow this intentional misconduct to go on. It ends today.”
Quaraishi went even further, warning the U.S. Attorney’s Office and DHS that if any other unauthorized detentions and arrests of immigrants came before him, he would order officials to show cause and schedule hearings where they would have to testify under oath.
Such a move would be a big step, as it has rarely been done during the current Trump administration. In the few times it has happened, the government has cried “uncle” and released the immigrant in question, as was the case with Juan Tobay Robles in Minnesota last month. If more judges attempt this approach, it could compel the Trump administration to follow court orders or it would have to explain its cruel and arbitrary mass deportation procedures to federal judges. Maybe then, administration goons like Stephen Miller and Kristi Noem would actually follow the law.