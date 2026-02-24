Republicans Invite Most Bonkers Guests to Trump’s State of the Union
Normal behavior for a normal government.
The president is expected to address economic growth, foreign policy, and immigration enforcement during his State of the Union address Tuesday evening—but his congressional allies are planning to tackle a whole lot more with the guests they’ve invited to witness the annual speech.
Republican lawmakers have so far invited:
- YouTuber Nick Shirley and independent journalist David Hoch
Both Shirley and Hoch worked on a YouTube video that inspired the conservative caucus to politically scapegoat Somali immigrants late last year.
In the widely circulated “investigation,” the pair visited a slew of Somali-run day care centers in Minnesota, arguing that closed sites had fraudulently accepted federal funding. It would later emerge that elements of Shirley’s report were incorrect or inadequately reported: At least two of the centers featured in his video had been closed for several years, according to Minnesota’s Department of Children, Youth and Families.
More than a dozen schemes have popped up in Minnesota’s safety net programs in recent years, many of them involving members of the state’s Somali population. But they haven’t gone unchecked: More than 90 Minnesotans were charged in federal fraud investigations that began under the Biden administration, at least 60 of which have resulted in convictions.
Regardless, the fallout of Shirley and Hoch’s work resulted in the loss of millions of dollars, including a suspended $185 million from the Department of Health and Human Services. It also stirred a national services controversy in which predominantly blue states were accused of abusing federal funds for programs focused on child care and local poverty. In truth, states of all stripes across the nation have participated in benefits abuse, but not everyone shouldered the federal cuts. Instead, Donald Trump axed $10 billion from five Democratic states, including Minnesota.
- The entirety of the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team
Trump reportedly called House Leader Mike Johnson after the team’s incredible gold medal win on Sunday, urging the senior Republican to figure out how to squeeze the 25-player roster into the joint session of Congress.
Fascinatingly, the hockey players have already been involved in a MAGAworld scandal in the two days since they won. Hours after they beat Canada, locker room videos leaked to ProPublica revealed that FBI Director Kash Patel participated in their post-game party, spurring questions about the ex-podcaster’s flagrant use of public funds.
Meanwhile, the U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team—which similarly took home the gold after a blow out tournament—rejected a similar offer. (Probably because Trump and the entire men’s hockey team insulted them.) Instead, the women will be partying in Las Vegas with Flavor Flav.
In his invite to the men’s team, Trump commented that he would “probably be impeached” if he didn’t extend the same SOTU offer to the women’s team.
- Seven-year-old Dalilah Coleman
Coleman was critically injured in a six-car pileup in southern California on June 20, 2024. She was 5 years old when a commercial 18-wheeler crashed into the car she was in. Coleman suffered a fractured skull, a broken femur, and a severe traumatic brain injury that left her in a coma for nearly a month, her parents told Fox News.
But Coleman’s story has since been used by far-right conservatives to illustrate the supposedly unsafe presence of undocumented immigrants due to the fact that the man behind the wheel of the semi truck, Partap Singh, was undocumented at the time of the collision. However, Singh was on the road with a valid driver’s license, issued to him by the state of California.
Ultimately, it was not local authorities who charged Singh. ICE agents arrested him in Fresno on August 29, 2025, and have since held him in the agency’s custody.
Coleman will be at the State of the Union address Tuesday evening, reported CBS News, though she will not be able to speak for herself.
“She has a TBI [traumatic brain injury],” Ileana Krause, Dalilah’s mother, told Fox News in September. “She is now diagnosed with cerebral palsy and global developmental delay. She doesn’t walk. She receives nutrition through a G-tube.”
Other Republican guests include:
- Evalea and Gary Beckstrom, the parents of Sarah Beckstrom, the 20-year-old National Guard member killed in Washington in December
- Claire Lai, the daughter of pro-democracy advocate Jimmy Lai (invited by Republican Representative Chris Smith)
- Two sheriffs (from Alabama and Ohio)
Meanwhile, Democrats are planning to bring their own assortment of guests to the evening’s speech. In attendance with the liberal caucus will be:
- Numerous Epstein victims/survivors
- Jesse Jackson’s family
- Mubashir Hussen and Aliya Rahman, two Minneapolis residents who were brutalized by federal agents (invited by Representative Ilhan Omar)
- Rick Woldenberg, Billy Walkowiak, and Sandy Washington, three CEOs whose businesses have been severely affected by the tariffs. Woldenberg was also a plaintiff in the Supreme Court tariffs case.
- Vonetta Rougier, a 71-year-old mother of three, whom Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries invited to highlight the reality of the country’s economic woes