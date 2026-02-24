Republicans Invite Most Bonkers Guests to Trump’s State of the Union

YouTuber Nick Shirley and independent journalist David Hoch

Both Shirley and Hoch worked on a YouTube video that inspired the conservative caucus to politically scapegoat Somali immigrants late last year.

In the widely circulated “investigation,” the pair visited a slew of Somali-run day care centers in Minnesota, arguing that closed sites had fraudulently accepted federal funding. It would later emerge that elements of Shirley’s report were incorrect or inadequately reported: At least two of the centers featured in his video had been closed for several years, according to Minnesota’s Department of Children, Youth and Families.

More than a dozen schemes have popped up in Minnesota’s safety net programs in recent years, many of them involving members of the state’s Somali population. But they haven’t gone unchecked: More than 90 Minnesotans were charged in federal fraud investigations that began under the Biden administration, at least 60 of which have resulted in convictions.