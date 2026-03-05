The Most Chilling Detail in the U.S. Attack on an Iran Naval Ship

Contingent from #IRISDena marching in Vishakhapatnam during #Milan-2026 naval exercise on 19th February. IRIS Dena sunk this morning near #Galle, Srilanka by USA submarine, fourth such kill after WW2. War reaches in #IndianOcean . #IranIsraelWar #IranWar #IndianNavy pic.twitter.com/skDCJlbaAp — Krishna Mohan Mishra (@kmmishratv) March 4, 2026

The exercise in question required ships not to carry any ammunition. Normally, the Dena carries various missiles and guns, including anti-ship missiles. Because the U.S. also took part, it would have been aware that the Dena was unarmed. Former Indian Foreign Minister Kanwal Sibal accused the attack of being “premeditated as the US was aware of the Iranian ship’s presence in the exercise.”

“The US has ignored India’s sensitivities as the ship was in these waters because of India’s invitation,” Sibal said in a post on X. The Iranian ambassador to India, Dr. Mohammad Fathali, condemned the attack and said the ship was unarmed.

“We will respond to this assassination very strongly. This ship was unarmed and in a regular maneuver at sea. I think that the United States and the Zionist regime want to disturb and destroy all the international law and international norms,” Fathali said.