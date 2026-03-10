Democratic Senator Warns U.S. Is on Path to Ground Invasion of Iran
Senator Richard Blumenthal left an Iran briefing worried that President Trump wants to put boots on the ground.
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal offered an alarming message regarding the growing likelihood of U.S. boots on the ground in Iran and the looming prospect of yet another forever war in the Middle East.
“I emerged from this briefing as dissatisfied and angry, frankly, as I have from any past briefing in my 15 years in the Senate,” Blumenthal said after a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday. “I am left with more questions than answers, especially about the cost of the war. My questions have been unanswered, and I will demand answers because the American people deserve to know.”
“I am most concerned about the threat to American lives, of potentially deploying our sons and daughters on the ground in Iran,” he continued. “We seem to be on a path toward deploying American troops on the ground in Iran, to accomplish any of the potential objectives here. And there is also—as disturbingly as anything else—the specter of active, Russian aid to Iran, putting in danger American lives. Literally, Russia seems to be aiding our enemy actively and intensively with intelligence.” Blumenthal alleged that China was helping Iran, as well.
This is the most compelling warning from a government official to date, and directly contradicts President Trump’s claim on Monday that he was “nowhere near” a boots on the ground invasion of Iran. But that statement also pushes back on White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s assertion that Trump “does not remove options off of the table” regarding U.S. military presence in Iran.
This war is already incredibly unpopular, and Americans across the political spectrum are questioning what the actual aims and plan of action are here, if not just blatant regime change. If what Blumenthal says is true, national disapproval for the Trump administration could skyrocket.