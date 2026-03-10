Democratic Senator Warns U.S. Is on Path to Ground Invasion of Iran

“I am most concerned about the threat to American lives, of potentially deploying our sons and daughters on the ground in Iran,” he continued. “We seem to be on a path toward deploying American troops on the ground in Iran, to accomplish any of the potential objectives here. And there is also—as disturbingly as anything else—the specter of active, Russian aid to Iran, putting in danger American lives. Literally, Russia seems to be aiding our enemy actively and intensively with intelligence.” Blumenthal alleged that China was helping Iran, as well.

This is the most compelling warning from a government official to date, and directly contradicts President Trump’s claim on Monday that he was “nowhere near” a boots on the ground invasion of Iran. But that statement also pushes back on White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s assertion that Trump “does not remove options off of the table” regarding U.S. military presence in Iran.

This war is already incredibly unpopular, and Americans across the political spectrum are questioning what the actual aims and plan of action are here, if not just blatant regime change. If what Blumenthal says is true, national disapproval for the Trump administration could skyrocket.