Trump Blames Democrats for Rudy Giuliani Being in the Hospital
Giuliani is in critical condition in a Florida hospital.
Even aging and illness is the fault of American liberals in the MAGA worldview.
Rudy Giuliani was admitted to the hospital Sunday. His spokesperson said the former New York mayor is in “critical but stable condition.” Yet the problem, according to Donald Trump, was leftists.
In a missive on Truth Social Sunday night, the president claimed that Giuliani—his former adviser and personal attorney—was a “true warrior” and the best mayor in New York City history “BY FAR.”
“What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL—AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!” Trump continued. “They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!”
Giuliani was once a beloved fixture of the Big Apple, earning the title of a “mob-buster” as a vicious U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York in the 1980s. He later gained the moniker “America’s mayor” for seeing the city through the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
But the fading star lost a lot of that adoration when he saddled his political dreams on Trump during the 2016 presidential race, closely aligning himself with the MAGA movement and its myriad political conspiracies.
Since then, Giuliani has served as a mouthpiece for Trump’s whims. He spread baseless accusations of ballot manipulation about Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, a mother-daughter duo of election workers in Georgia, in the wake of the 2020 election. That decision cost Giuliani $150 million in damages (which he tried and failed to worm his way out of), his Manhattan penthouse, and his Mercedes convertible, and almost forced him to give up his Florida condominium.
Giuliani was also indicted—and pardoned—for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia and Arizona. Over the course of 2024, the former Trump attorney unsuccessfully filed for bankruptcy, lost his accountant over his insurmountable debts, was legally disbarred, and had his WABC radio show canceled for spewing 2020 election lies.
He also begged Trump for help settling his seven-figure legal fees, though Trump reportedly refused.
Giuliani even started his own coffee brand, “Rudy Coffee,” in an effort to funnel in some extra cash to offset the enormous costs of his unwavering MAGA allegiance. He ultimately lost his bankruptcy case due to his outlandish spending habits, with the presiding New York judge branding the former city mayor a “recalcitrant debtor.”
“Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same strength now. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani,” said Giuliani spokesman Ted Goodman in a statement.