Senate Republicans in Uproar After Closed-Door Meeting on Slush Fund
The Trump administration is having a hard time selling the “Anti-Weaponization Fund” to Republicans in Congress.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is running into strong opposition from Republicans on Capitol Hill over President Trump’s $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund.”
Punchbowl News reported that close to 25 Republican senators spoke in opposition to the fund in a reportedly hostile meeting with Blanche Thursday. That’s considered unusually high. Senators suggested imposing requirements on how the fund’s five commissioners would be chosen, and preventing anyone convicted of violence against police officers from being eligible for payment.
Before the meeting, the White House had sent a letter to Republican senators defending the fund, saying that there are no “partisan restrictions” on who can apply for the fund and that it’s open to senators “whose records were secretly subpoenaed,” a concept likely to win over Republicans investigated in Jack Smith’s January 6 probe. Senator John Curtis still left the meeting unsatisfied with Blanche’s defenses of the fund and stressed that commissioner requirements are “not enough” to win his support.
“Our majority is melting down before our eyes,” another GOP senator texted Punchbowl reporter Andrew Desiderio. Other Republican senators believe that Trump is responsible for this level of opposition to the fund, thanks to his desire to kick out anyone in Congress who he thinks is disloyal.
This week, Senator Bill Cassidy, who just lost a primary contest to a Trump-backed challenger, came out against the weaponization fund, saying it wasn’t fair to Americans struggling to pay their bills. Based on the reports from Wednesday’s meeting, Cassidy is not alone, and other Republicans might join in to oppose what is essentially a slush fund for Trump’s goons.