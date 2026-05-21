Senate Republicans in Uproar After Closed-Door Meeting on Slush Fund

Before the meeting, the White House had sent a letter to Republican senators defending the fund, saying that there are no “partisan restrictions” on who can apply for the fund and that it’s open to senators “whose records were secretly subpoenaed,” a concept likely to win over Republicans investigated in Jack Smith’s January 6 probe. Senator John Curtis still left the meeting unsatisfied with Blanche’s defenses of the fund and stressed that commissioner requirements are “not enough” to win his support.

“Our majority is melting down before our eyes,” another GOP senator texted Punchbowl reporter Andrew Desiderio. Other Republican senators believe that Trump is responsible for this level of opposition to the fund, thanks to his desire to kick out anyone in Congress who he thinks is disloyal.

This week, Senator Bill Cassidy, who just lost a primary contest to a Trump-backed challenger, came out against the weaponization fund, saying it wasn’t fair to Americans struggling to pay their bills. Based on the reports from Wednesday’s meeting, Cassidy is not alone, and other Republicans might join in to oppose what is essentially a slush fund for Trump’s goons.