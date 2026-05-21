“Stupid on Stilts”: Republican Senator Rips Trump’s Slush Fund

“I think it’s stupid on stilts,” Tillis said. “It will invariably put us in a position where your taxpayer dollars and my taxpayer dollars could potentially compensate someone who assaulted a police officer, admitted their guilt, got convicted, got pardoned, and now we’re going to pay them for that? That’s absurd. The American people are going to reject this out of hand.… When you take money from me to give to a purpose that I vehemently disagree with, that’s tyranny.”

"Stupid on stilts."



Sen. Tillis rips into the new DOJ 'anti-weaponization' fund and calls it "tyranny."



Full Interview: https://t.co/DQo2kNNqjK #ncpol pic.twitter.com/ll3lOvwb58 — Reuben Jones (@ReubenJones1) May 21, 2026

It’s a solid explanation of what’s wrong with the fund, which is expected to be doled out to Trump allies who claim they were unfairly targeted by past administrations. These allies include January 6 rioters and members of Trump-backed super PACs.

Donald K. Sherman, the president of the nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, called the fund “one of the single most corrupt acts in American history” in a New York Times interview. Various applicants—including the leader of the Proud Boys, the Trump-obsessed founder of MyPillow, and a former Trump campaign official—are already trying to stick their hands in the honey pot.