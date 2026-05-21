“Stupid on Stilts”: Republican Senator Rips Trump’s Slush Fund
Trump’s $1.776 billion slush fund has found yet another Republican critic.
Thom Tillis, who has represented North Carolina in the Senate for more than a decade, is retiring at the end of the year, and in recent months the Republican has become more outspoken about the leader of his own party.
In an interview with Spectrum News Wednesday, Tillis was asked what he thought of Donald Trump’s $1.8 billion slush fund, which was established last week as a result of a settlement between Trump and the IRS.
“I think it’s stupid on stilts,” Tillis said. “It will invariably put us in a position where your taxpayer dollars and my taxpayer dollars could potentially compensate someone who assaulted a police officer, admitted their guilt, got convicted, got pardoned, and now we’re going to pay them for that? That’s absurd. The American people are going to reject this out of hand.… When you take money from me to give to a purpose that I vehemently disagree with, that’s tyranny.”
It’s a solid explanation of what’s wrong with the fund, which is expected to be doled out to Trump allies who claim they were unfairly targeted by past administrations. These allies include January 6 rioters and members of Trump-backed super PACs.
Donald K. Sherman, the president of the nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, called the fund “one of the single most corrupt acts in American history” in a New York Times interview. Various applicants—including the leader of the Proud Boys, the Trump-obsessed founder of MyPillow, and a former Trump campaign official—are already trying to stick their hands in the honey pot.
House and Senate Democrats are looking to introduce legislation that would block the fund, or at the very least force votes on it. Similar to the issue of taxpayer money going to Trump’s ballroom or the Iran war, MAGA Republicans seem to realize the fund is unpopular, and don’t want to go on the record about whether or not they support it.
Tillis is a rare Republican unafraid to take a stand against Trump once in a while.
In June 2025, he voted against the One Big Beautiful Bill Act after expressing concerns over proposed cuts to Medicaid in his home state. Trump, unsurprisingly, threw a fit and threatened to endorse Tillis’s future primary challengers.
Since Tillis then decided to retire, Trump sort of got his wish. Trump has endorsed Republican Michael Whatley in the upcoming North Carolina Senate race. But Democrat Roy Cooper is a worthy opponent who is leading in recent polling.