Republicans Flee Work Early to Avoid Voting on Trump’s Slush Fund

The original plan was to vote this week on the legislation, which would have provided about $70 billion to fund immigration enforcement through 2029. But Democrats promised to introduce a series of amendments to the bill forcing Republicans to vote on the slush fund, as well. To avoid those votes, Republicans have chosen to skip town.

A meeting earlier Thursday between acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and Senate Republicans on the fund went very poorly, with at least 25 Republican senators speaking out against it.

Republicans are also divided over funding for Trump’s ballroom, which is now unlikely to make it into the final version of the bill, whenever that comes. Trump had set a June 1 deadline to sign the bill into law, but that can’t happen if both the Senate and the House are out of session.