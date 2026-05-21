Trump Calls His Son a “Person I’ve Known for a Long Time”

“He’d like me to go,” Trump said. “It’s gonna be just a small, little, private affair. I’m gonna try and make it, I’m in the midst—I said, ‘You know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.’”

Trump then went on to blame the “fake news” for his impending decision, claiming that he would be raked over the coals by the press whether or not he attended. “That’s one I can’t win on,” Trump said.

But Trump has found plenty of time for other nonwork activities. Since returning to office, he has hit the links at least 106 times, spending more than a fifth of his term—about 21.95 percent—golfing, putting him on pace to exceed the 307 days he spent golfing over the course of his first term. That begs the question: Does his son’s wedding rank lower in his priorities than teeing up?