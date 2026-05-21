Trump Calls His Son a “Person I’ve Known for a Long Time”
Donald Trump mulled skipping his son’s wedding in the weirdest way possible.
Donald Trump just illustrated exactly how close he is with his children.
The president told reporters at the White House Thursday that he will likely miss his son Don Jr.’s wedding this weekend, citing national security concerns related to the war with Iran. But his explanation suddenly veered into the absurd when he referred to his 48-year-old offspring as someone he’s “known for a long time.”
“He’d like me to go,” Trump said. “It’s gonna be just a small, little, private affair. I’m gonna try and make it, I’m in the midst—I said, ‘You know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.’”
Trump then went on to blame the “fake news” for his impending decision, claiming that he would be raked over the coals by the press whether or not he attended. “That’s one I can’t win on,” Trump said.
But Trump has found plenty of time for other nonwork activities. Since returning to office, he has hit the links at least 106 times, spending more than a fifth of his term—about 21.95 percent—golfing, putting him on pace to exceed the 307 days he spent golfing over the course of his first term. That begs the question: Does his son’s wedding rank lower in his priorities than teeing up?
“He’s uh—he’s been a very, a person I’ve known for a long time,” Trump concluded on the topic of his first child. “Hopefully they’re gonna have a great marriage.”
Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson, a Palm Beach socialite, are expected to wed over Memorial Day weekend at a private ceremony in the Bahamas. The couple had, at one point earlier in the planning process, reportedly considered getting married at the White House—though those plans were scrapped due to the optics of a “lavish” wedding during wartime.
“They’re very aware that a lavish wedding at the White House while people are dying wouldn’t be well-received,” an insider told Page Six.
It will be Don Jr.’s second marriage, after his 13-year union to Vanessa Trump ended in 2018. The two share five children together and are said to be friendly toward one another (Vanessa’s health also clouds the happy couple’s weekend: She announced on Wednesday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer).
The eldest Trump child was previously engaged to former Trump adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle, though their four-year engagement was called off after Don Jr. was photographed getting cozy with Anderson. Guilfoyle is now the U.S. ambassador to Greece.