Case of Missing Republican Representative Gets More Ridiculous
Representative Tom Kean Jr.’s own neighbors don’t know where he is.
Nobody seems to know where Representative Tom Kean Jr. is.
The New Jersey Republican has been missing in action since March 5, has so far missed 88 House votes, and hasn’t been seen in Washington for more than 75 days. But residents in Kean’s affluent suburban hometown of Westfield claim that the lawmaker isn’t home, either.
Three neighbors who spoke to NOTUS’s Jose Pagliery said that the lawmaker’s two-story Tudor-style house has been dark for weeks. Further still, Kean’s wife is nowhere to be found: Local residents said they couldn’t recall the last time they saw Mrs. Kean walking the family dog, or the last time her car was parked in the driveway.
Pagliery reported that a lone black Ford F-150 sat outside of Kean’s home, coated in yellow pollen. No one answered the two Reolink digital doorbells when Pagliery rang.
The silence that consumed Kean’s home was only heightened in contrast to the rest of the bustling neighborhood, where people walked their children to school, rabbits and squirrels skittered across the road, and landscapers worked away at manicuring individual properties.
But Kean has not abandoned the property. The couple actually paid their sewer bill ahead of time on March 31, and paid their property tax bill five days late on May 6, according to municipal records obtained by NOTUS.
Kean offered a meager explanation late last month for his sudden disappearance, confessing to House Speaker Mike Johnson (after a small pressure campaign fronted by journalists and tristate lawmakers effectively forced him to pipe up) that he had been dealing with an unspecified “personal health matter.”
At the time, Kean promised that he would return to work shortly. It has been nearly four weeks since then.
On Wednesday, Johnson remarked to reporters that he’d spoken to Kean “a few weeks ago now” and reiterated that Kean assured him he would return to the lower chamber “soon.”
But the clock is ticking: Johnson is in the midst of advancing a partisan budget reconciliation that faces total opposition from the Democratic Party. The speaker can spare just two Republican votes on the measure, if all Democrats are present and oppose it.
Kean was elected to represent New Jersey’s 7th congressional district in 2022, and is months away from being thrust into a contentious midterm reelection cycle. He is currently unchallenged in the Garden State’s Republican primary, scheduled for June 2, but is likely to face tremendous opposition from Democrats come November. Over the last several months, his district has shifted from a “lean Republican” advantage to a total toss-up, according to an analysis by the Cook Political Report.
Kean’s absence in the race has apparently inspired his competition: The topic practically consumed his potential competition during a Democratic debate on May 12, according to the Bergen Record.