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ICE Arrests Far-Right’s Cancelled Poster Boy Milo Yiannapoulos

The British online commentator was all the rage of the so-called “alt-right” in the first Trump administration.

British far-right political pundit Milo Yiannopoulos at a podium
British far-right political pundit Milo Yiannopoulos
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
British far-right political pundit Milo Yiannopoulos

Far-right political pundit Milo Yiannopoulos has been detained by ICE in Louisiana.

TMZ reports that Yiannopoulos, who reportedly works as a spokesperson and legal liaison for Kanye West, was detained at an airport, and is now being held in a detention facility.

Far-right commentator, Trump administration confidant, and bigot Laura Loomer took credit for Yiannopoulos’s arrest and detention, claiming on X that she “was the first person to report on the fact that Milo was in the US illegally where he incited violence against President Trump and worked for Marjorie Traitor Greene.”

“When Milo called for me to be assassinated, I reported him to ICE and the FBI. I told you all that Milo was an illegal alien. He was detained in Louisiana by @ICEgov,” Loomer posted. “Milo is going to be deported back to the UK where he can live among the Muslims he has recently chosen to embrace. Today is a great day for America.”

Yiannopoulos has oddly been supportive of Muslims in recent months on his X account, a reversal of his history of bigotry towards Islam and its adherents. That has put him at odds with Loomer, who speaks proudly of her Islamophobia, and the two publicly feud online. Loomer has boasted about getting people deported by the Trump administration before.

The British-born Yiannopoulos has a long history of racism, white nationalism, and controversy. He used the 2014 Gamergate online harassment campaign to build up his right-wing following, later working as a Breitbart editor under Steve Bannon. He was depicted singing “America the Beautiful” with a group of neo-Nazis and white supremacists including Richard Spencer at a Dallas, Texas, bar in 2016, who cheered him on with the Nazi “Seig Heil” salute.

Yiannopoulos’s stature was diminished in 2017 when video clips circulated of him defending pedophilia, specifically “consensual” sex between adults and 13-year-old boys. He lost a book deal, had to resign from Breitbart, and lost an invitation to speak at CPAC. Now, depending on how his immigration case goes, he could be deported to the United Kingdom.

This story has been updated.

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Trump Casually Threatens to Take Over Two More Countries

The Trump administration is destroying U.S. relations with just about every ally.

Donald Trump with a map of the Great Lakes in the background
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Trump has his sights on taking over two Pacific island countries: Micronesia and the Marshall Islands.

The president posted a picture to his Truth Social account Thursday night labeled “U.S. Territories,” showing the flags of the Federated States of Micronesia and the Marshall Islands along with multiple U.S. territories. The image also included a map of the Strait of Hormuz, labeled “new.”

The Marshall Islands were occupied and administered by the U.S. during World War II, and Congress granted the islands their independence in 1979. Micronesia also was occupied by the U.S. during the war, gaining its independence in 1990. Both have a Compact of Free Association with the U.S., which means they get financial assistance and access to certain U.S. government programs, such as the U.S. Postal Service and National Weather Service.

Why Trump is claiming them along with the Strait of Hormuz (which the U.S. doesn’t actually control) isn’t clear. Perhaps the president doesn’t understand the CFA arrangement, which also allows the U.S. military to operate in the territories, and thinks that means that they are part of the U.S. And for some reason, his picture didn’t include Palau, another country in the Pacific Ocean that is also part of the CFA with the U.S.

In Trump’s second term, his administration has hurt relations with Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, and Palau, failing to adequately staff U.S. government positions dealing with the countries, such as the Joint Economic Management and Financial Accountability Committee as well as the Joint Economic Management Committee.

Why is Trump claiming these island countries now, especially considering that he hasn’t achieved his dream of taking over Greenland? The CFA ensures a close relationship just short of total U.S. control anyway. Trump’s pointless, braggadocious post isn’t likely to improve relations with the Marshall Islands or Micronesia. Even with the CFA, the Trump administration’s neglect could push them closer into the orbit of a big power in the region: China.

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Trump Tries to Bribe White South Africans to Come Here

Donald Trump continues to try to build an all-white country.

White South African refugees
The first group of Afrikaners from South Africa arrive in Washington, D.C., in May 2025.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
The first group of Afrikaners from South Africa arrive in Washington, D.C., in May 2025.

The Trump administration has made it abundantly clear that refugees are not welcome to the United States—unless they’re white South Africans.

Beginning October 1, each white South African entering the country as a refugee could receive $4,500 in aid from the federal government, according to insiders who spoke with The Washington Post. That’s almost double the $2,425 currently afforded in cash support to refugees, as outlined by the State Department.

The raised sum is technically available to any incoming refugee, though the funds are unlikely to go to any other demographic: South Africans are practically the only group currently allowed to enter the country as refugees, comprising more than 99 percent of the refugee arrivals in 2026,  according to the U.S. Refugee Report.

Despite his aggressive stances against immigration, Donald Trump has retained a sweet spot for white South Africans. Throughout his second term, Trump has baselessly claimed that the postapartheid nation is enacting a “white genocide,” circulating fake videos on social media that purportedly depict mass graves of white farmers.

In reality, even white South Africans have protested that claims of a “white genocide” in their country are false, and studies indicate that the vast majority of murder victims in South Africa are economically disadvantaged Black or mixed-race men between the ages of 15 and 44. Trump is clearly upset by the actions South Africa has taken to address its oppressive apartheid system, which segregated Black South Africans from white residents and deprived them of civil and political power until the 1990s. 

Despite the facts of the matter, the world’s richest man—and, consequently, the richest white Afrikaner—Elon Musk, has used his enormous platform and proximity to Trump to push the narrative that South Africa now oppresses white people, particularly white people of means. While still in the White House, Musk claimed that South Africa unfairly restricts its white citizenry via “racist laws.”

Other immigrants in the U.S. have not received such favorable terms. On Friday, Bloomberg reported that a key White House office had just made things even harder for immigrants on H-1B work visas, eliminating a 60-day grace period that allowed them to find new work after being fired or laid off. Earlier this week, the administration announced a $103,265 fee for H-1B hires, effectively punishing American companies for hiring lawfully admitted immigrants.

Read more about South African immigrants to the U.S.:
Trump Is Giving White South African Refugees a Gift Bag for Racists
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Pentagon Refuses to Identify Staffer Tracking Democratic Socialists

An anonymous Defense Department employee has created a database to track Americans based on their political affiliation.

The Department of Defense seal
Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images

An internet troll on the Pentagon’s payroll has made a database to track Americans based on their political affiliation.

Jennica Pounds, the Utah woman behind the prominent right-wing account DataRepublican, launched a public tool Friday called DSA Explorer, which she described as an “interactive map of the Democratic Socialists of America and the wider anti-imperialist solidarity network.”

The project is a disgusting attempt to target Americans for their political affiliations, but it’s a particularly inappropriate project for a federal worker. Pounds has been listed as a “special government employee” of the Defense Department since July, The Bulwark reported Thursday.

The truth came to light after Pounds falsely accused Sarah B. Rogers, the State Department’s undersecretary for public diplomacy, of attempting to get her to leak sensitive information. The DOD later confirmed that Pounds, who was posing as an independent journalist, was actually on the government’s payroll, but refused to explain what her job was or what office she worked in.

The release of the evidently government-funded DSA Explorer comes amid a broader effort to label left-wing activists and organizers as domestic terrorists.

In a lengthy disclaimer on the database website, Pounds warned that her data may not be 100 percent accurate. “Inferred, ideological, and patron/sphere associations are analytical interpretations, not statements of fact, and nothing here alleges unlawful conduct by any named person or organization,” the disclaimer states. “Do not rely on this material without independent verification.”

Read more about targets on leftist groups:
Trump Declares Palestine Action Far-Left Terrorist Group
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Trump Uses AI to Support His Fantasy That Dolly Parton Liked Him

Donald Trump is apparently fixated on proving the late star was a fan of his.

Flowers, notes, and gifts left on Dolly Parton’s star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Dolly Parton’s star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Slick/Star Max/GC Images
Dolly Parton’s star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame

President Donald Trump is so desperate to cash in on the love for Dolly Parton that he posted a fake picture of the two of them together. 

In a post on Truth Social Thursday evening, Trump shared an artificial intelligence–generated image of the late country singer walking through the White House arm in arm with him.  

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

Ever since her sudden passing earlier this week, Trump has gone out of his way to link himself to Parton. 

Shortly after her death was announced Tuesday, Trump posted a statement calling her “one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER,” and announced that American flags should be flown at half-mast for one week.  

Speaking on the Glenn Beck Program Wednesday morning, Trump claimed that the late country singer actually “really liked” him. He suggested she never publicly supported him because she’d lose “20 percent of her fans.” 

It’s true that Parton never expressed any political affiliation, but her lengthy record as a humanitarian shows us exactly what she stood for—and it wasn’t Trump’s agenda of hate. To make matters worse, over the last year, Republicans quietly cut funding for Parton’s children’s book-gifting charity.

Dolly Parton’s sister, Stella, however, was an outspoken critic of the president, calling his behavior “deranged, ugly, and nasty.” 

Read more about Dolly:
Dolly Parton Never Wavered
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