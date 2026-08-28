ICE Arrests Far-Right’s Cancelled Poster Boy Milo Yiannapoulos

Far-right commentator, Trump administration confidant, and bigot Laura Loomer took credit for Yiannopoulos’s arrest and detention, claiming on X that she “was the first person to report on the fact that Milo was in the US illegally where he incited violence against President Trump and worked for Marjorie Traitor Greene.”

“When Milo called for me to be assassinated, I reported him to ICE and the FBI. I told you all that Milo was an illegal alien. He was detained in Louisiana by @ICEgov,” Loomer posted. “Milo is going to be deported back to the UK where he can live among the Muslims he has recently chosen to embrace. Today is a great day for America.”

Yiannopoulos has oddly been supportive of Muslims in recent months on his X account, a reversal of his history of bigotry towards Islam and its adherents. That has put him at odds with Loomer, who speaks proudly of her Islamophobia, and the two publicly feud online. Loomer has boasted about getting people deported by the Trump administration before.