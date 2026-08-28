ICE Arrests Far-Right’s Cancelled Poster Boy Milo Yiannapoulos
The British online commentator was all the rage of the so-called “alt-right” in the first Trump administration.
Far-right political pundit Milo Yiannopoulos has been detained by ICE in Louisiana.
TMZ reports that Yiannopoulos, who reportedly works as a spokesperson and legal liaison for Kanye West, was detained at an airport, and is now being held in a detention facility.
Far-right commentator, Trump administration confidant, and bigot Laura Loomer took credit for Yiannopoulos’s arrest and detention, claiming on X that she “was the first person to report on the fact that Milo was in the US illegally where he incited violence against President Trump and worked for Marjorie Traitor Greene.”
“When Milo called for me to be assassinated, I reported him to ICE and the FBI. I told you all that Milo was an illegal alien. He was detained in Louisiana by @ICEgov,” Loomer posted. “Milo is going to be deported back to the UK where he can live among the Muslims he has recently chosen to embrace. Today is a great day for America.”
Yiannopoulos has oddly been supportive of Muslims in recent months on his X account, a reversal of his history of bigotry towards Islam and its adherents. That has put him at odds with Loomer, who speaks proudly of her Islamophobia, and the two publicly feud online. Loomer has boasted about getting people deported by the Trump administration before.
The British-born Yiannopoulos has a long history of racism, white nationalism, and controversy. He used the 2014 Gamergate online harassment campaign to build up his right-wing following, later working as a Breitbart editor under Steve Bannon. He was depicted singing “America the Beautiful” with a group of neo-Nazis and white supremacists including Richard Spencer at a Dallas, Texas, bar in 2016, who cheered him on with the Nazi “Seig Heil” salute.
Yiannopoulos’s stature was diminished in 2017 when video clips circulated of him defending pedophilia, specifically “consensual” sex between adults and 13-year-old boys. He lost a book deal, had to resign from Breitbart, and lost an invitation to speak at CPAC. Now, depending on how his immigration case goes, he could be deported to the United Kingdom.
This story has been updated.