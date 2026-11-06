Trump Official Doug Burgum Has Been Pushing Data Centers for a Reason

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has been pushing to build artificial intelligence data centers on public lands since he first joined President Trump’s Cabinet. A Friday report from ProPublica shows that Burgum might feel so strongly about the centers not because of worries about China or the future—but because he has somewhere between $18.1 million and $64.4 million invested in artificial intelligence companies.

Burgum’s 2026 financial disclosure document shows that the vast majority of his wealth is held with Arthur Ventures, the investment firm he co-founded. While Burgum’s Senate confirmation ethics agreement forced him to resign from Arthur Ventures, he still maintained his financial interests at the firm. According to an analysis by public lands advocacy group Save Our Parks that was shared with ProPublica, Arthur Ventures invests between $18.1 million and $64.4 million in AI companies—meaning that Burgum is pushing an unpopular policy that will personally enrich him. Burgum has blamed the mass rejection of data centers on a “foreign psyop.”