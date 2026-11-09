Ex-RFK Jr. Aide Goes Scorched Earth on Team Trump
Calley Means claimed that White House advisers treat Donald Trump “like a baby.”
MAHA stalwart Calley Means, who resigned from the Department of Health and Human Services two weeks ago, has accused former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and her team of insiders of bowing to “unrelenting” pressure from industry lobbyists—and even profiting from it.
In a two-hour interview with pugnacious podcaster Joe Rogan Friday, Means claimed that Wiles had withheld support from MAHA policies in order to keep corporate cash flowing ahead of the midterm elections. He accused her team of bowing to heavy lobbying for fruit-flavored vapes and Kratom, also known as “gas station heroin.” Means also claimed that any corporation that hired her daughter, Katie Wiles, a partner at political lobbying firm Continental Strategy, received “high priority” at the White House.
Means’s accusations arrived as Donald Trump announced that Stephen Miller would replace Wiles as chief of staff, following sweeping Republican losses in the midterm elections. Means resigned as a top adviser to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. last month, citing “a corrupt D.C. bureaucracy that is doing everything possible to protect the status quo.”
On Saturday, Means posted a public plea that Wiles and White House deputy chief of staff James Blair stop “harassing” him with texts and calls about his Rogan appearance. “If there is a factual inaccuracy in what I said, send it to me in writing and I will vigorously correct and apologize for any misstatements. I will note that everything I said is substantiated by other senior officials,” he wrote.
Behind the scenes, things quickly got ugly. “If you are gonna try to knife me, I’m happy to return the favor,” Blair told Means in a text message reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. Blair is reportedly considering suing Means for defamation.
Speaking on CBS News’s Face the Nation Sunday, Means accused Wiles of being part of a “close-knit crew” of former lobbyists in the White House who “explicitly catered to special interests against the will of the voters” without Trump’s full knowledge.
“I think [Trump] had severe poor advice from people, I think, who treated him like a baby in many respects, and used him,” Means said.
The group of insiders allegedly consisted of Wiles, Blair, Richard Walter (the deputy White House chief of staff who exited ahead of Miller’s appointment), and Walker Barrett, assistant to the president for policy.
Means claimed that the group was working on behalf of the industries Trump ran on fighting, including the vape industry, the ultraprocessed food industry, the pharmaceutical industry, and the pesticide industry. The president was unaware that some of his advisers were “directly” taking money from these industries, Means said.
Means also pointed the finger at Tony Fabrizio, the president’s personal pollster, for playing an outsize role in approving Trump administration policy while getting paid by companies such as Pfizer and Pepsi. “It’s a matter of record that Tony Fabrizio is in the pocket of big pharma,” Means told The Washington Post. Fabrizio told the Post that this was “not only ridiculous, but demonstrably false.”