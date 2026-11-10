Trump’s Crypto Stocks Crater After Election Defeat
Trump-branded cryptocurrency has tanked in market value since the election.
President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency products have plummeted in value following Republicans’ massive defeat in the midterm elections last week.
The Washington Sun reports that $WLFI, the “governance token” from Trump’s crypto firm World Liberty Financial, has dropped to $1.11 after a high of $40 last year. The meme coin marked by first lady Melania Trump, MELANIA, lost half its value after the midterms and has fallen 99.6 percent since last year.
Democrats’ plan to investigate Trump’s crypto products appears to be the main reason for their drop in value. Zach Everson, the research director at nonprofit Public Citizen, told the Sun, “This is all now worthless.”
“It’s the lame-duck period of Trump’s crypto investments: His political influence is waning and so is interest in his crypto offerings,” Everson said. “Not that there should have been any doubt, but these price drops clearly show how much the market for Trump’s crypto products relies on his political power.”
Everson calculated that Trump’s crypto investors have lost $4.7 billion. Trump, meanwhile, has increased his net worth by $3 billion in his second term as president, although he lost more than $200 million thanks to his stocks tanking after the midterms.
Trump tried to defend his increased wealth on 60 Minutes on Sunday, claiming that he devotes “almost no time to my net worth” and dismissing concerns about the foreign entities that invest in World Liberty Financial, such as the United Arab Emirates. In less than two weeks, he’s hosting a dinner for the top 185 holders of his meme coin, GetTrumpMemes.com, and the top 29 buyers get an invite to a “VIP Reception with YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT.” The top four get an 18-karat gold “Trump Victory” watch. It seems that Trump’s cash grab will continue as long as he is allowed.