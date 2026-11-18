“That’s Bullsh*t”: John Cornyn and Ted Cruz Get Into Shouting Match
On the surface, it was about a judicial nominee.
Senator Ted Cruz wasn’t happy with a fellow Texan’s decision not to give the green light to one of President Donald Trump’s federal judge picks.
Cruz got into it with outgoing Republican Senator John Cornyn Tuesday, and the two yelled back and forth about the judicial nomination from the mostly empty Senate floor.
“I don’t find you credible. I’m mad at you!” Cornyn told Cruz, loud enough that people could hear him up in the press gallery.
The two men continued to fight, and ultimately Cornyn had had enough: “Oh, that’s bullshit,” he said to Cruz, and stormed away toward the Democratic side of the aisle, according to The Washington Sun.
At the time of the fight, Cornyn was refusing to return the “blue slip” for T. Elliot Gaiser, assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel, who was nominated for a Dallas-area federal judgeship earlier this month. Since Cornyn represents Texas, he essentially gets veto power over the president’s judicial nominees ostensibly from that state.
“He’s not from Texas. He hasn’t been vetted. And this is a lifetime job, and there’s better qualified people to hold that job,” Cornyn said on Wednesday to the Associated Press.
This line of reasoning does not seem to resonate with Cruz, who said on Wednesday that Gaiser was the only option for the seat, lest it be relinquished to the Democrats.
“If the Senate Judiciary Committee does not move Gaiser forward, the people of Texas will pay the price because it will effectively give the judicial seat to the Democrats, who will keep it vacant in perpetuity,” Cruz said. “That would be a tragedy.”
In addition to the spat over the judicial nomination, Cornyn and Cruz have some personal beef: Cruz’s political consulting firm, Axiom Strategies, helped Ken Paxton beat Cornyn in the Texas Senate Republican primary earlier this year. Paxton ultimately lost the seat to Democrat James Talarico.
Cornyn, for his part, seems to be frustrated that he’s the only one taking his job seriously.
“I don’t know why a Texas senator would agree to a nomination of somebody from Ohio for one of the most important district benches in the state, in Dallas,” Cornyn said of Cruz.