“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest,” the vice president wrote in his X post. “But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.”

Trump, on the other hand, argued that Republicans lost because he himself was not on the ticket. He told reporters that “a lot of people didn’t like” Vance’s comments about the war.

In the weeks since the elections, Republican confidants have reportedly advised Vance to consider sitting out of the 2028 presidential race entirely, and the vice president has tied himself in knots trying to salvage his future. He told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham Monday that the “fundamental reality is we have accomplished an extraordinary amount,” and insisted there is no “daylight” between himself and the president on the war.