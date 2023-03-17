U.N. Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Putin Over War Crimes in Ukraine
The ICC has issued arrest warrants for the Russian leader as well as his children’s rights commissioner.
On Friday, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin, accusing the Russian president of war crimes in abducting children from Ukraine and deporting them to Russia.
Russia’s government has denied accusations that it has committed such atrocities during its one-year invasion and occupation of Ukraine that has left nearly 10,000 civilians dead and over 10,000 wounded.
The ICC also issued a warrant for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Putin’s commissioner for children’s rights, on similar allegations.
Enforcement, however, is another thing. The ICC has no police force to carry out such warrants, and defers to the international community to do so.
“The ICC is doing its part of work as a court of law,” said ICC President Pitor Hofmanski. “The judges issued arrest warrants. The execution depends on international cooperation.”
This is a developing story.