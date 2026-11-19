Trump Threatens to Take on the ICC With Xi and Putin
The president thinks the court has “gotten out of control.”
President Donald Trump promised Thursday to shield the U.S. and foreign dictators from facing justice at the International Criminal Court.
During a trilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzen, China, Trump enlisted his new friends to join his campaign against the Hague-based court.
“I’ll be suggesting ways to protect our nations’ sovereignty from rogue globalist organizations such as the International Criminal Court, which has gotten out of control, which I believe we all believe has really strayed far from beyond its jurisdiction,” Trump said.
Following the meeting, the leaders issued a four-point “declaration toward peace,” which specified that the ICC “must not abuse [its] jurisdiction,” Politico reported. The joint statement was published by Chinese and Russian state media, but not by the Trump administration.
The White House issued sweeping sanctions against the ICC in October, vowing to demolish the institution “brick by brick.” Trump attacked the ICC after it issued arrest warrants against Israeli government leaders, including Benjamin Netanyahu, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Since then, the U.S. has sanctioned court officials and prosecutors, as well as other international leaders who document and speak out about Israel’s crimes.
The ICC previously issued an arrest warrant for Putin in 2023, alleging that he was responsible for the war crime of forcibly deporting thousands of children from occupied Ukraine.
The ICC has never opened a formal investigation into the Chinese government, as the country is not party to the Rome Statute. In 2020, Uyghur advocacy groups pushed for the court to open an investigation into the Chinese govenment over allegations of genocide and crimes against humanity, including forced sterilization and modern-day slavery, but prosecutors ultimately declined because the court lacked jurisdiction.