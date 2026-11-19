Affinity Partners purchased its stake in Arxis after Trump was reelected, but the purchase was not disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission until November 5, just two days after the midterm elections. Per SEC rules, investment managers that own more than $100 million in certain kinds of securities must disclose them within 45 days. But when Affinity filed its required paperwork in mid-August, the company made no mention of Arxis. Three months later, Affinity amended the form to include information about the defense contractor. Is it possible that Trump’s billionaire son-in-law was concerned that his blatant war profiteering could impact the midterm elections?

In its latest quarterly report, Arxis said that it got a “significant portion” of its revenue from suppliers and contractors with the U.S. government, specifically the Department of Defense, and noted that “rising geopolitical tensions” promised accelerated investments in global defense spending. For years Arxis had lost money, but after Trump returned to office, it was suddenly able to turn a profit. Last year, the company made $1.6 billion, and around 47 percent came from defense and space spending.

This is far from the first time that Kushner has been accused of blatant self-dealing in his service to Trump. He used used peace negotiations with Russia to concoct a multibillion-dollar deal to benefit this business partners, invested in a firm that saw massive gains from Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, and used his gig as special envoy as an opportunity to try to raise funds from foreign governments and individuals in the Middle East.