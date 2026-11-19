Trump Forces Reporters to Go Dark on Air Force One, Raising Red Flags
Talk about putting your phone on airplane mode!
Reporters traveling to Washington with President Donald Trump on Air Force One were told to surrender their phones to administration officials before takeoff on Thursday.
The plane was on its way back to the United States following the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, where Trump met with both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“At 6:45 pm consider this your wheels up,” the White House pool report said. “Our phones are being taken away for now for security reasons.”
“Pool reporters traveling with the President say that on departure, they were asked to hand over their phones (to US officials) for security reasons. This is very unusual,” wrote NBC News chief White House correspondent Garrett Haake in a post on X.
The “security reasons” for seizing the devices are still unclear.
Fox News’s Jaqui Heinrich suggested on X that the plane might be making an unscheduled stop. “Phones were not taken after Beijing departure in May,” she wrote. Others are speculating about a flight restriction over Alaska or a potential detour to nearby North Korea.
It is abnormal for reporters to surrender their phones on Air Force One unless the president is traveling to a war zone, Andrew Feinberg of The Independent wrote, for instance when Trump flew to Iraq’s Al Asad Air Base in 2018 and to Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan in 2019.
Members of the press covering the president have been forced to jump through a series of hoops in recent months, following Trump’s attempt to ban MS NOW, CNN, and Politico from the White House in September for what he deemed unfavorable coverage. That ban led to several lawsuits, including one from Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute and Yale Law School’s Freedom & Information Access Clinic.
“The Policy violates the First Amendment. The White House has long maintained a protected forum for certain members of the press to engage in the First Amendment activities of newsgathering and reporting,” the lawsuit reads.