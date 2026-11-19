“Despite the mixed messaging from Mullin, the administration was able to take the reins—even overseas—and put together a coordinated response to inform the American people,” a White House official told Playbook.

Miller replaced Mullin with National Intelligence Director Jay Clayton and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who are now jointly handling the White House’s messaging on immigration and Friday’s FAA ground stop.

“This is a perfect example of why Stephen was put in the role as chief of staff—he knows all the different components, every member of the Cabinet trusts him, and he can quickly get them coordinated to deliver on a unified goal,” the official added.