Stephen Miller Benches Markwayne Mullin After Disastrous Press Run
Mullin wasn’t doing the administration any favors with his comments on the FAA disaster.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin can’t handle the heat.
Mullin’s calamitous communication flubs earlier this week frustrated other Trump administration officials, to the point that White House chief of staff Stephen Miller intervened to yank Mullin off-air, according to White House insiders who spoke with Politico Thursday. Miller was across the Pacific Ocean with Donald Trump in Manila when he stepped in.
“Despite the mixed messaging from Mullin, the administration was able to take the reins—even overseas—and put together a coordinated response to inform the American people,” a White House official told Playbook.
Miller replaced Mullin with National Intelligence Director Jay Clayton and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who are now jointly handling the White House’s messaging on immigration and Friday’s FAA ground stop.
“This is a perfect example of why Stephen was put in the role as chief of staff—he knows all the different components, every member of the Cabinet trusts him, and he can quickly get them coordinated to deliver on a unified goal,” the official added.
The issues began last week, when Mullin effectively reopened the doors to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program by telling reporters at the National Harbor in Maryland that he would be open to a policy that offered permanent legal status to immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children.
Days later, Mullin broke from the administration’s rhetoric on the emergency FAA ground stop during an appearance on Fox News, indicating that the nationwide disruption was potentially related to the recent implementation of AI systems. Making matters even worse for the White House, Mullin cited “one guy who is very smart with tech,” though he explicitly added that it was not Elon Musk.
That interview sparked “WTF” reactions from White House aides, and moved Miller to strip Mullin of his communication duties.
“We need to speak with one voice and the right voice, and the decision was made to put Jay out there,” a person close to the White House told Politico.