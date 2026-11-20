Child Support Fight Exposes Trump Aide’s Shady New Income Streams
Jason Miller has made bank since Donald Trump retook the presidency.
A disgraced communications staffer with ties to President Donald Trump revealed that he was making millions of dollars while claiming to work as an “unpaid” White House employee.
As part of an ongoing child custody battle, Trump aide Jason Miller submitted a sworn financial statement claiming that he’d brought in $15 million in the 12-month period that ended in September 2026. That’s more than what Miller has made in the last seven years combined, The Washington Post reported Thursday.
During this time, Miller was registered as a foreign agent of India and Romania, but his public lobbying and foreign-agent filings account for only about $2.4 million of his income over the past two years.
This past summer, Miller was reportedly in talks to join Trump’s White House as an unpaid adviser, but his bank records showed that his consulting firm continued to receive $1.3 million in payments from July through September.
As recently as November 3, the day of the midterm elections, Miller wrote in a sworn financial affidavit filed in his child custody case that he was “currently an unpaid special government employee.” When prompted for his pay rate, he wrote, “Unpaid employee.” When prompted to list his employer, he wrote, “The White House.”
But less than a month later, the Trump administration has claimed that Miller was “never” a special government employee at the White House.
“We have enjoyed many different thoughts and opinions throughout this administration and will continue to do so. Our campus remains open to friends old and new, from either side of the political spectrum,” the White House said in an unsigned statement Thursday.
The revenue Miller reported was from his two firms, SHW Partners and Scipio Strategic. Scipio, which took in $6.7 million, does not appear in any of his foreign-agent filings. The bulk of Miller’s income came from SHW Partners, which received large payments from the Indian government, the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, and Skydance (formerly Paramount Skydance) as the media company was lobbying the White House to approve its massive merger. Miller also received a $100,000 fee from Semafor for consulting on guest bookings.
Miller has been involved in the Trump administration many times over. He served as Trump’s 2016 campaign spokesman, and as a senior adviser on Trump’s two subsequent presidential campaigns. Miller was also appointed White House communications director in Trump’s first term, but he withdrew once his affair with a campaign staffer came to light (that relationship resulted in the child in the middle of his current child support battle).
As recently as last month, Miller helped failed right-wing Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro flee to the United States. He also had a hand in putting former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia out to pasture. It’s not clear whether these actions were part of being considered for or receiving SGE status, or something else altogether.