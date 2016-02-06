The eighth Republican debate will take place on Saturday, February 6, in Manchester, New Hampshire. The event starts at 8 p.m. EST and will be hosted by ABC News, with World News Tonight anchor David Muir and chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz moderating. Follow the action at the New Republic’s Minutes blog for live updates and analysis.

After refusing to participate in the last Fox News debate, Donald Trump will be back at center stage, flanked by Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Jeb Bush, Chris Christie, and John Kasich. This is the first debate not to feature an undercard round, after a number of candidates—Rand Paul, Mike Huckabee, Rick Santorum—suspended their campaigns after poor showings in Iowa. It’s also the last chance for candidates to make their case to New Hampshirites before the state’s influential primary on Tuesday.

Notably exempt from Saturday’s lineup is Carly Fiorina, who has spent the last few days unsuccessfully lobbying ABC and the Republican National Committee for inclusion. Many candidates and Republican figures have been supporting her effort, including Mitt Romney, who noted on Twitter that Fiorina won more votes in the Iowa caucuses than both Christie and Kasich. Also absent from the stage, but less noticeably, is Jim Gilmore, who really doesn’t want you to forget he’s running.



Here’s what the New Republic writers have posted about the top candidates since Iowa: