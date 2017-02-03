As the dour Romanian philosopher Emil Cioran once wrote, “Man starts over again everyday, in spite of all he knows, against all he knows.” Cioran died in 1995, but he could have been writing about the experience of waking up to see what Donald Trump had tweeted while you slept.

In last week’s roundup, I wrote that “if there is one law of Trump’s presidency, it is that every day is a little bit worse than the one before it.” This is still very much true. There was some hope in the second week of Trump’s presidency, sure. Protests erupted nationwide in response to his anti-American ban on refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries. The Democrats kind of, sort of, maybe began to realize that obstruction is the best response to what has already been an unimaginably horrific presidency. But despite his deep and growing unpopularity, Trump kept moving at the same pace in his second week as he did in his first.

On Friday, Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May held hands and pretended that everything was hunky dory. In a press conference, they discussed Trump’s upcoming state visit to the U.K.—where he will meet the Queen, who probably hates him. (To be fair, she hates everybody.) While Trump and May were having tea and crumpets, the White House released a statement for Holocaust Remembrance Day that made no mention of the Jews at all—a favorite tactic of some Holocaust deniers. Later, it turned out that the State Department gave the White House a statement that mentioned the Jewish people, but the White House nixed it. Hmm. And Trump signed the notorious executive order severely restricting travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, which would define the week to come.

At their annual retreat in Indian Wells, California, the Kochs and their guests donned their robes, sacrificed a calf, and prayed for regulatory rollbacks that would allow them to dump toxic waste directly into reservoirs.

On Saturday, there was chaos. The architects of the executive order—Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller, and Rudy Giuliani—apparently did not consult key departments, lawyers, or foreign governments before releasing it. Because the order was so far-reaching, affecting permanent residents as well as tourists, there was an enormous amount of confusion about who would be affected. The result was devastating—hundreds of people were detained or prevented from boarding flights, including a Cleveland Clinic doctor and a 7-year-old with cancer. But the biggest story of Saturday were the spontaneous and deeply moving protests that erupted at airports nationwide. Exactly one week after the Women’s March, the opposition to Trump once again defined the conversation. Finally, in an unprecedented move, Fourth Turning enthusiast Steve Bannon was added to the National Security Council. Republicans may be able to block his appointment, but Bannon is clearly at the top of the White House food chain.