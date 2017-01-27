What Just Happened?! A Review of President Trump’s First Week.

On Saturday, millions of people across the country participated in Women’s Marches to protest Trump’s presidency. In Washington, D.C., there were at least three times as many protesters as there were inauguration attendees, which clearly rattled the president. On Saturday evening, he sent out gum-enthusiast Sean Spicer to brazenly lie and shout at the press about how his inauguration was the best and biggest ever, even though it was not. Trump also spent Saturday ranting about crowd size and the media while standing in front of a memorial dedicated to CIA officers who were killed in the line of duty. It was reported that Trump’s staff brought in a claque of supporters to the speech to ensure there was plenty of applause.



On Sunday, he rested. Just kidding. The Sunday shows were an absolute shitshow. Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway told a befuddled Chuck Todd of NBC that Spicer didn’t lie to the press about the inauguration, he just presented “alternative facts” to the press, sending sales of George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four skyrocketing. Trump’s aides also began telling the media that their boss might be crazy, which continued to happen for the rest of the week.

On Monday, Trump killed the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, which was effectively already dead, and ordered the renegotiation of NAFTA. He also announced a federal hiring freeze, which will almost certainly increase costs and damage the government’s ability to act effectively, and said he would cut regulations by 75 percent, which means you better start buying bottled water. He also banned federal money from going to abortion providers overseas, which will be a disaster for women worldwide. Sean Spicer also lied some more, albeit in a slightly nicer and less shout-y way, as is White House press secretary tradition. And then, at a White House reception for congressional leaders, Trump claimed that three million to five million people voted illegally because a German golfer friend told him a story.

