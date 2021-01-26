How Do You Deradicalize a Cop?

Even before the violence at the Capitol on January 6, when supporters of Donald Trump drawn from the ranks of MAGA rallygoers, anti-government militias, and QAnon stormed the building and breached the House and Senate chambers, the threat posed by the convergence of such groups was obvious and nearly synonymous with Trump himself. At #StopTheSteal protests outside county offices where ballots were being tallied, at statehouses across the country—where they demanded they “reopen” despite the pandemic—they had been making common cause for months. Despite the rioting, Trump departed the White House two weeks later with a wave and a literal “have a nice life.” But as disorienting as it may be, his decisive loss has not spelled the failure of Trumpism. Not only is the threat of far-right violence far older than Trump, it remains rooted in the institutions that carried out his orders, which aligned with his worldview, and did even before he assumed office.

As the new Biden-Harris administration turns to confront the political violence meant to prevent them from officially entering office, their efforts will likely involve bringing the force of the law down even harder. They will be asked to pass new legislation targeting domestic terrorism, despite broad opposition from civil rights groups. Their Department of Justice will be scrutinized for each prosecution related to January 6, from the criminal charges to bail conditions to the sentences that may follow. And they will also have to investigate the law enforcement apparatus itself.

“More than a dozen off-duty law enforcement officers were allegedly part of the Jan. 6 mob and are under investigation,” The Washington Post reports this week. “At least a dozen Capitol Police officers are also under investigation for possibly playing a role in the rioting by assisting or encouraging the mob.” Three have been suspended. (The problem is not limited to the police: an NPR investigation found that at least one in five defendants charged so far in connection with the Capitol riots have or are currently serving in the U.S. military.) Law enforcement officers who participated in the riots trouble the idea that the pro-Trump were insurgents. They underscore that, despite fractures and a willingness to use violence against the state, how close to institutional power the “insurrection” really was.