How Do You Deradicalize a Cop?

“More than a dozen off-duty law enforcement officers were allegedly part of the Jan. 6 mob and are under investigation,” The Washington Post reports this week. “At least a dozen Capitol Police officers are also under investigation for possibly playing a role in the rioting by assisting or encouraging the mob.” Three have been suspended. (The problem is not limited to the police: An NPR investigation found that at least one in five defendants charged so far in connection with the Capitol riots have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military.) Law enforcement officers who participated in the riots trouble the idea that the pro-Trump protesters were insurgents. They underscore, despite fractures and a willingness to use violence against the state, how close to institutional power the “insurrection” really was.

Just months ago, police and federal officers met protests against police violence with more violence. In a way, they were a counterprotest, one with the backing of the state. “I’m really thinking hard about the notion of a thin blue line, and what does it mean when the very forces that many of us were fighting in June are the forces that ended up trying to take the capital?” the author and UCLA professor of history Robin D.G. Kelley observed in a recent interview with Ryan Devereaux at The Intercept. “I actually think they’re responses to insurgency”—which is, in this case, Devereaux noted, “a historic mass movement challenging the power and role of the police in American society.” If previous popular protests against police who kill with impunity focused on holding individual officers accountable or saw the solution in a series of reforms to the way police do their work, this summer it was the whole institution that was under scrutiny and was increasingly understood as something fundamentally at odds with a democracy in which all people are equal.

Can we bring this same deep analysis to the question of far-right extremism and law enforcement? To do so would accept that rooting out individual bad actors is insufficient. Further criminalizing extremist violence would lend the institution of law enforcement more power. The same kind of perceived victimhood that attracts people to join groups like the Proud Boys, where they can enact violence on scapegoats? It can be heard from police unions—which, even when they are the ones carrying the firepower, cast protesters as a threat. The Capitol riots, when some people in the mob turned on the uniformed, on-duty police, may scramble this. They did so out of their own misplaced victimhood, of betrayal. “This is not America,” one woman said as people retreated from the Capitol, as recounted by Andrew McCormick in The Nation. “They’re shooting at us. They’re supposed to shoot BLM, but they’re shooting the patriots.” This isn’t to say that police should have been treating the rioters “like” protesters at Black Lives Matter marches. What we saw was what we knew cops always could do, if they wanted: react with restraint.