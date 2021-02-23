Facebook Just Successfully Bullied the Sovereign Nation of Australia

Facebook trumpeted the autonomy provided by its deal with Australia. “After further discussions with the Australian government, we have come to an agreement that will allow us to support the publishers we choose to, including small and local publishers,” said Campbell Brown, head of Facebook’s Global News Partnerships division, in a statement to CNET . That Facebook will now be allowed to pick and choose which publishers it supports augurs poorly for news organizations, large and (especially) small, that might report critically about the company.

Some critics, like the BBC’s Rory Cellan-Jones, have argued that it’s Facebook that lost: The “global backlash” at once affirmed Facebook’s power and the new wariness that governments feel toward it; the block itself seemed overly broad and hastily instituted; and it spurred other powerful tech companies, like Microsoft, to align themselves against Facebook—and on the side of the rule of law.



What we may very well see is Facebook, Google, Microsoft, et al forming more agreements with publishers around the world for linking to and otherwise borrowing from their material, thereby avoiding more political standoffs. Whether these negotiations will be anything close to fair—especially without government mediation—remains to be seen. In Australia, Facebook deployed its news ban in part because it refused to engage in forced arbitration with publishers. Small media outlets, especially, will find themselves disadvantaged when going up against Facebook, which has little to lose by bullying its way through negotiations. If a couple of independent Australian publishers are kicked off Facebook, few will care, and there will be little recourse.