Facebook Just Successfully Bullied the Sovereign Nation of Australia

Last week, Facebook went nuclear. As Australia considered legislation to force tech giants to compensate media outlets, the social media company cut off access to news for Australian users and globally banned sharing of Australian news sources. It was a unilateral act of info-suppression against 11 million Facebook users down under, and it had reverberating consequences well beyond journalism (health care facilities and emergency services found their pages disabled). As I wrote at the time, Facebook was behaving like the Mafia, acting vengefully toward an entire population over a proposed law that hadn’t even been enacted. The Australian government—which claimed to be acting to protect news organizations, whose content the tech companies monetize through ads—looked like the good guys, especially after receiving support from Microsoft and facilitating a deal with Google.

A week later, an all-out war has been averted, but there are no heroes to be found. Australia blinked first , altering the proposed legislation so that Facebook would lift its ban. Under the new deal, negotiated between Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Josh Frydenberg, Australia’s treasurer, the new legislation may not even apply to Facebook “if it can broker enough deals with publishers,” according to Axios . The about-face calls into question whether the Australian government has shown the world how to successfully bring Facebook to heel—or offered a grim exemplar of the company’s supra-national power. With multiple standoffs between big tech and government already underway or looming in the United States, the question is whether antitrust forces here will learn from Australia’s stumble, or be similarly bullied.