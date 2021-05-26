The Justice Department Is Getting Back Into the Business of Police Oversight. Will It Matter?

Further, Chanin says, it’s one thing to get departments to agree to specific adjustments but quite another to produce deep change. “The DOJ has been really effective at manifesting the specific changes articulated in the consent decrees,” Chanin said. “But what they have been less effective at doing—and what’s difficult about police reform generally—is getting buy-in from the affected departments and the political principles that oversee these departments. You can lay out the tasks, show them the new protocols, the new boxes they have to tick, but that’s not the same as changing the culture. You can’t institute a new culture from the top down, by fiat. It has to sort of populate organically.”

When structures of accountability change but the culture doesn’t, Chanin said, the results can be lackluster, and the problems hard to ferret out. This dynamic can be observed with efforts to remove racial bias from traffic stops. “Often the terms of the consent decree will mandate officers to track who they stop, the race, the gender, the purpose of the stop, and the outcome,” he said. “And what you see in my research in San Diego and elsewhere is that faced with that, the officers making the stop just fudge the paperwork. They justify this by a saying, ‘You know, I’m not a racist. And if I stopped three Black guys in a row, then all of a sudden, the fourth one appears like a pattern, and I feel like someone else is gonna call me or my boss is racist. And so I either don’t fill out the card, or I say it was hard to tell what the guy’s race was.”

This kind of slippery compliance with new reporting regimes frequently shows up with body-worn cameras, Chanin said, as officers may turn the cameras off and on at their own discretion. “Compliance with the rule is a function of a lot of things,” he said. “Just by mandating that they do something does not mean that it will result in them doing it. Or maybe they will comply in the short term, run out the clock, and once the once the monitor is gone, it’s like, ‘Okay, we can we can breathe again.’”

That’s not to say that Chanin sees no value in federal pattern-and-practice oversight. “It is really valuable symbolically,” he said. “It sends a strong message to departments that if you are loose with compliance with constitutional law, there could be a consent decree in your future. I don’t think it’s a silver bullet. Departments don’t automatically go from being the worst in the country to the best in the country in the period of DOJ oversight.”