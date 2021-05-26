The Justice Department Is Getting Back Into the Business of Police Oversight. Will It Matter?

Moriarty thought of the lieutenant again when it was learned that Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who was recorded killing George Floyd last May, had been entrusted with field-training new officers, despite his own lengthy and disconcerting record of abuse. And she thought again of the deeply ingrained police culture shortly before Chauvin’s murder trial, when an anonymous prospective juror, who had lived in the neighborhood where Floyd was killed, described to the court how after someone in the area was killed or sent to jail, police would often cruise down the blocks, blaring “Another One Bites the Dust” through the neighborhood.

“It just really drove home that you can undertake all this training and institute all these new requirements, but it doesn’t necessarily touch the culture inside the department,” she said. “And if we’re ever going to change the culture of the police, that’s going to take years.”

On April 21, the day after a Minneapolis jury found Chauvin guilty of Floyd’s murder, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department was opening an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department, examining whether it has a “pattern or practice” of unconstitutional and unlawful use of force and discriminatory policing. The announcement was hailed by many police reformers as a welcome reversal of the Trump administration policy, which had effectively abandoned oversight of local police departments. But as the Justice Department steps back into its role as the ultimate guardian against unconstitutional policing, questions remain about its capacity to drive lasting reforms in local departments. And as the crown jewel of the federal government’s efforts to prevent police from taking people’s lives and rights, some wonder what such a program is worth in a country where police seemingly continue to do just that at an incomprehensible pace. With many who took to the streets last summer skeptical that police can be reformed at all, how the Justice Department approaches the problem of the MPD will likely have implications well beyond the city.